INF Franklin Barreto, the A's top prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday to take INF Chad Pinder's place on the roster. Barreto started at second base and batted seventh in his major league debut after INF Jed Lowrie was scratched before the game. Barreto hit his first career home run in the third inning and committed an error. The 21-year-old was hitting .281 with eight home runs in Triple-A. The A's acquired him when they sent Josh Donaldson to Toronto in 2014.

INF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) went on the 10-day disabled list before Saturday's game against the White Sox. He's batting .234 after 47 games.

RF Matt Olson hit his first career home run, a two-run shot in the first inning Saturday against the White Sox. He added another two-run drive in the seventh inning. Olson joined Franklin Barreto and Jaycob Brugman as the first three teammates in the American League or National League to hit their first career home runs in a game. The players are also the second set of three teammates to hit their first major league home runs in a game since the Kansas City Packers' John Potts, Duke Kenworthy and Art Kruger did so in the Federal League on April 26, 1914, according to STATS and SABR HR Log.

CF Jaycob Brugman hit his first career home run Saturday off White Sox RHP James Shields. Brugman is batting .245 this season. He joined Franklin Barreto and Matt Olson to become the first three teammates in the American League or National League to hit their first career home runs in a game. The players are also the second set of three teammates to hit their first major league home runs in a game since the Kansas City Packers' John Potts, Duke Kenworthy and Art Kruger did so in the Federal League on April 26, 1914, according to STATS and SABR HR Log.

RHP Daniel Gossett (1-2) gave up two unearned runs in six innings Saturday against the White Sox. The rookie posted his first major league victory in his third career start. He has thrown at least six innings and allowed no more than two runs in each of his last two starts.