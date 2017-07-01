RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list May 26. He threw 20 pitches, and the next step in his throwing plan will be determined Saturday, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Graveman, who made all 31 of his scheduled starts last season, is on his second DL stint this year, both for right shoulder strains. He is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) threw a bullpen session Friday for the first time since going on the disabled list May 20. He threw 20 pitches. The next step in his throwing plan will be determined Saturday. Dull is 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 18 relief appearances. Last year, he went 5-5 with a 2.42 ERA in 70 relief appearances.

RHP Paul Blackburn will be called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and start against Atlanta in his major-league debut. Blackburn will start in place of RHP Jharel Cotton (right thumb blister), whose next start will be pushed back a few days. Blackburn went 5-6 with a 3.05 ERA in 15 games, including 14 starts, for Nashville. The A's acquired him from Seattle on Nov. 12, 2016, in exchange for 1B/3B Danny Valencia. Blackburn reported to the A's before Friday night's game against Atlanta. The A's will have to make a corresponding roster move on Saturday.

RHP Jharel Cotton (right thumb blister) will miss his scheduled start Saturday against Atlanta. According to A's manager Bob Melvin, Cotton's start will be pushed back a few days and he's not expected to go on the DL. He left his last start against the White Sox on June 22 after throwing five-plus innings.

1B/OF Matt Olson broke up a no-hitter with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning off Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz on Friday night at Oakland Coliseum. The rookie homered on a 3-2 fastball to deep right in the 3-1 loss. Olson's homer was his fourth of the season. "I was just trying to have a good at-bat, the way he was throwing against us," said Olson, a native of Atlanta. "Hitting a home run to break up the no-hitter was just the cherry on top. I was seeing him fairly well all night and just missing. He had a lot of life on his fastball."

RHP Sonny Gray (3-4) allowed one run and two hits in a season-high eight innings but took the defeat Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Atlanta at Oakland Coliseum. He struck out four, walked one and threw 98 pitches. "He's been consistent with his stuff," A's managers Bob Melvin said of Gray. "Finally got results tonight. We just didn't score any runs for him."

RHP Jorge Lopez was optioned to Double-A Biloxi on Friday. He made just one appearance for the Brewers, covering the final two innings of a victory Thursday in Cincinnati. In 16 appearances this season for Biloxi, Lopez is 3-6 with a 5.04 ERA.

3B Matt Chapman (left knee cellulitis) fielded ground balls and took batting practice for the first time since going on the disabled list June 19. He'll go through a pregame workout again Saturday, and if all goes well, the rookie could go on a rehab assignment Sunday, A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Feeling back to normal," Chapman said. "It's good to be back, good to be back out on the field and see my teammates again. Seems to be coming along nicely. We're taking all the right steps to get me back on the field as soon as possible but making sure that it's right." Chapman spent four nights in a hospital while receiving antibiotics intravenously. He checked out of the hospital on Sunday. Melvin said Chapman will probably need only one or two rehab games before he's ready to be activated. Chapman started his first four major-league games during a four-game series sweep against the Yankees on June 15-18. He hit .214 with one double and three RBIs and played stellar defense at third base. "He made an impact right away," Melvin said. "He's one of those guys you just feel better when he's in the lineup."

1B Yonder Alonso (right knee contusion) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday night when the A's opened a three-game series against Atlanta. He pinch hit in the eighth inning of Oakland's 3-1 loss and struck out. He left Wednesday's game against Houston after fouling a ball off his knee in the eighth inning. "He's a little better," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He took some ground balls today and hit a little bit. Felt pretty good but just not enough to start the game today. So hopefully he will start tomorrow."