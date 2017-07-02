SS Franklin Barreto had the first two-error game of his career Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Atlanta. The rookie had a two-base throwing error in the second inning that led to an unearned run. Then in the ninth he had a fielding error that led to an unearned run. "Obviously I feel a little bad," Barreto said. "The only way not to make errors is not to play. I'll keep my head up, keep working hard and keep trying to make those plays."

RHP Josh Smith was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. He had no decisions and a 6.75 ERA in 18 relief appearances for the A's. He had 15 strikeouts and 12 walks over 24.0 innings of work. Smith was optioned to open a roster spot for RHP Paul Blackburn, who was called up from Nashville and started against Atlanta in his major league debut.

RHP Paul Blackburn received a no-decision despite allowing one unearned run on three hits over six innings in his major league debut on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to Atlanta. Blackburn, who was called up Saturday from Triple-A Nashville, struck out four, walked one and threw 96 pitches. He pitched in front of a large contingent of family members and friends from his hometown of Brentwood, some 45 miles northeast of Oakland. "Honestly, this is probably one of the best days of my life," Blackburn said. "I'm just trying to take it all in. I'm not really sure it's me yet, but it was a lot of fun." Blackburn made a strong impression on A's manager Bob Melvin. "I thought his composure was great," Melvin said. "From the very start you worry about nerves a little bit, but it didn't seem like there were any."

RHP Jharel Cotton (right thumb blister) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make his next start Monday against the White Sox at the Oakland Coliseum. Cotton had to leave his last start on June 23 against the White Sox in the sixth inning because of the blister. Cotton had been expected to start Saturday against Atlanta, but on Friday, the A's decided to push his start back a few days.

LF/DH Khris Davis hit his team-high 22nd home run of the season Saturday, a two-run shot in the eighth inning of a 4-3 loss to Atlanta. After Braves RHP Arodys Vizcaino walked 2B Jed Lowrie, Davis crushed his next pitch 458 feet off a window in a luxury suite far beyond and above the left-center-field fence to tie the game 3-3. Davis has the most home runs before the All-Star break by an Athletic since Jason Giambi hit 22 in 2000.

SS Marcus Semien right wrist surgery) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville. He went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Nashville on Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since April 15.

3B Matt Chapman (left knee cellulitis) was slated to begin a rehab assignment Saturday night with Class A Stockton and could be activated from the disabled list as early as Monday when the A's open a three-game series against the White Sox. Chapman initially was expected to begin his rehab assignment Sunday. "So we moved up that timetable for him a little bit," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We just felt like it was better to get him some at-bats today, and we weren't hitting on the field. We were taking some ground balls out there and hitting in the cage. Training staff felt he was ready to go get some at-bats today."

1B Yonder Alonso (right knee contusion) returned to the lineup Saturday against Atlanta after missing two starts and went 1-for-4 in a 4-3 loss. He left Wednesday's game against Houston after fouling a ball off his knee in the eighth inning. Alonso pinch hit in the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss to the Braves on Friday night.