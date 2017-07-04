RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) threw his second bullpen session Monday since going on the disabled list May 26. He threw 30 pitches. He will throw a 40-pitch bullpen session -- with a break after 20 pitches -- on Thursday in Arizona. If all goes well, Graveman will then face hitters in the next step in his rehabilitation. This is Graveman's second stint on the DL for a strained right shoulder. "He got after it pretty hard," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Graveman's bullpen session Monday. "It was a normal bullpen for him, like he would during the course of the season, so that's good. At this point, he feels good, better than the last time we were trying to get him back." Graveman, who was Oakland's Opening Day starter, is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts.

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) threw his second bullpen session Monday since going on the disabled list May 20. He threw 25 pitches, all fastballs and changeups. Dull said he is optimistic that he will be ready to be activated by the end of July. "That would be great," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We miss him in the bullpen for sure. This guy last year was about as good as you get."

3B/1B Ryon Healy (upper back spasms) was out of the starting lineup Monday night against the White Sox, and he remains day-to-day. He left Oakland's game Sunday against Atlanta after the bottom of the second inning. "He's a little bit better," A's manager Bob Melvin said Monday. "I knew yesterday, with how he was feeling, that it would be a long shot today." Melvin said he expects Healy to avoid a trip to the disabled list. "It had been bothering him off and on the last couple days, and he's the kind of guy that doesn't really want to say much," Melvin said. "He'll play through some things. But it got to the point yesterday that he just couldn't play through it." Healy is batting .275 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 51 RBIs in 81 games.

RHP Jharel Cotton (5-8) allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings with five strikeouts, two walks, a wild pitch and a balk Monday night in Oakland's 7-2 loss to the White Sox. He made his first start since a 3-0 victory against the White Sox on June 23 when he threw five shutout innings but had to leave in the sixth with a blister on his right thumb. "They got the big hits with two strikes," Cotton said of the Monday outing. "I got to get better at that. Something I'll work on and get better at for sure. I need to bear down in those situations."

1B/OF Matt Olson was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. In 16 games over four stints with the A's this season, Olson batted .184 with four home runs and nine RBIs. He hit .225 (9-for-40) with four home runs and eight RBIs in 10 games in his most recent stint with Oakland, which began on June 22. Olson has 17 home runs and 43 RBIs in 58 games with Nashville. "I thought he did well," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "The average doesn't look great, but he had some big hits for us, he had some good at-bats. He's playing a little bit out of position, even though he didn't look like it. We feel like he is in the future our guy at first base and does a great job there but filled in nicely in right field. I have nothing but positives to say about Matt Olson."

3B Matt Chapman (left knee cellulitis) was reinstated Monday from the 10-day disabled list and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Oakland's 7-2 loss to the White Sox. Chapman, however, made a few stellar defensive plays. Chapman went on the DL on June 22, retroactive to June 19. He spent four nights in a hospital receiving antibiotics intravenously. He went hitless in seven at-bats in two rehab games for Class A Stockton on Saturday and Sunday.