SS Franklin Barreto hit a game-winning, solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Tuesday's win over the Chicago White Sox. The 21-year-old became the young player in Oakland Athletics history since 1928 to hit a walk-off home run. OF Jimmie Foxx of the Philadelphia A's had accomplished the feat at age 20 in 1928. The A's lead the majors with four walk-off homers this season.

3B Ryon Healy (back spasms) did not play Tuesday after having left Monday's loss to the Chicago White Sox after two innings with soreness in his upper back. Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated before Tuesday's game that Healy would be available for pinch-hitting duties, but he never left the bench.

RHP Daniel Gossett was roughed up for five runs in five innings for the second consecutive start in Tuesday's win over the Chicago White Sox. He allowed two home runs for the third time in his five starts, and has now allowed a total of seven this season. He did not get a decision in the walk-off win.

RHP Sonny Gray will be seeking a third consecutive quality start when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. He became just the second pitcher in A's history to suffer a loss when pitching at least eight innings and allowing three or fewer baserunners when beaten 3-1 by the Atlanta Braves in his last start. Gray has allowed just a .122 opponents batting average in his last two starts. He's 2-0 with a 4.13 ERA in four career starts against the White Sox.

1B Yonder Alonso hit two home runs in Tuesday's win over the Chicago White Sox. It was the All-Star's third two-homer game of the season, all of which have come May 6 or later. Alonso extended his hitting streak to four games.