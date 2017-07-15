Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs underwent season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. Dr. Marc Philippon performed the surgery in Vail, Colo. Triggs, who went on the disabled list on June 10, went 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 12 starts this season. He went 5-2 with a 2.12 ERA in his first eight starts but 0-4 with a 9.64 in his final four. "I really don't know what the prognosis is other than it's going to be a while," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We knew the potential for (surgery) was there. Unfortunately he had a couple different opinions (and) all came up the same, that he needed to have the surgery."

RHP Jharel Cotton (right thumb blister) will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. If all goes well, he'll likely be activated Tuesday and start against Tampa Bay in the second game of a three-game series. Cotton has been on the DL since July 4.

INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) will run the bases on Saturday before the A's game against Cleveland at the Oakland Coliseum. If all goes well, Pinder will likely be sent on a rehab assignment, A's manager Bob Melvin said Friday. Pinder has been on the disabled list since June 24.

RHP Sonny Gray (5-4) threw six shutout innings in a 5-0 victory against the Cleveland Indians at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday night. Gray allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one. He had his fourth straight quality start and has gone 3-1 with four earned runs in 27 innings during that span. Gray has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, and less than hour before first pitch Gray heard about a Tweet out of Chicago that he had been scratched from his scheduled start against Cleveland. Gray, as well as family members and friends who text messaged him, naturally wondered if he had been traded. "It's hard," Gray said. "You get 50 text messages 45 minutes before the game and that's when you just try to put your phone away and go to a place where you can block everything out and get ready for the game. So that's kind of what I tried to do."

C Ryan Lavarnway was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville. Lavarnay was designated for assignment Saturday but cleared waivers. He went 0-for-2 in one game for the A's after being called up from Triple-A Nashville on July 5 after C Josh Phegley was placed on the paternity list. In 61 games for the Sounds before being called up, Lavarnay hit .274 with four homers and 20 RBIs.

RHP Chris Bassitt is schedule to throw three innings with a target of 45 pitches for Triple-A Nashville in a rehab appearance on Sunday as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Bassitt went 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA in five starts last season before going on the disabled list then undergoing surgery on May 6, 2016. Bassitt was shut down from his rehab assignment once this year but is back on track. If he returns to the A's this season, it will likely be as a reliever.

OF Rajai Davis went 2-for-3, scored two runs and hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning of a 5-0 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Davis, who played for the Indians last season when they won the American League title but lost to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, wasn't going to be in the starting lineup, but rookie OF Jaycob Brugman became ill, and Davis filled in. "When someone goes down like that, someone else gets an opportunity and Rajai made the best of it," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Davis snapped a career-long , 31-game streak without an RBI.

1B Yonder Alonso hit his 21st home run of the season on Friday night in a 5-0 victory against Cleveland. With two outs in the fifth inning, Alonso hit a solo shot to right-center field off Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. Alonso, Oakland's only representative at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, is batting .275 with 14 doubles and 44 RBIs.