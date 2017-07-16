Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) is scheduled to being a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville. Graveman, who has been on the disabled list since May 26, said he expects to make three or four rehab starts and be ready to rejoin the A's in early August. He threw 60 pitches Friday at Class-A Stockton during a live batting practice session and hit as high as 95 mph on the radar gun. Graveman, who was Oakland's Opening Day starter, is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts. This is his second stint on the DL with a strained right shoulder.

RHP Paul Blackburn allowed three runs on five hits over six innings and got a no-decision in the A's 5-3 victory against Cleveland on Saturday night. Blackburn, a rookie, had his third straight quality start to begin his major league career. Blackburn struck out four, walked four and threw a wild pitch. He's 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA over 19 2/3 innings since being called up from Triple-A Nashville on July 1.

INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) ran the bases Saturday for the first time since going on the disabled list June 24 and said he feels ready to go on a rehab assignment. "I know there's still steps to take, just protocol stuff, just to make sure I'm full go," Pinder said. "There's another step of base running I have to go through, but I feel great. I was running 100 percent out there, so I feel really good." Pinder is scheduled to run the bases one more time and continue working out in Oakland for two days before beginning a rehab assignment.

CF Jaycob Brugman, who missed Friday night's game against Cleveland with stomach flu, was available off the bench Saturday night but did not make an appearance in Oakland's 5-3 victory. Brugman, a rookie, is batting .239 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

LF/DH Khris Davis hit a two-run, walk-off homer, powering the Oakland Athletics to a 5-3 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum. Davis hit reliever Bryan Shaw's 3-2 fastball over the right-center field fence for his 25th home run and second walk-off hit of the season. The walk-off homer was the second of his career. His first walk-off homer, a grand slam, came May 17, 2016. Davis ended the game after a seven-pitch battle with Shaw. He fouled off a tough 3-2 pitch then homered, as he has so often, to the opposite field. "I didn't think it was going out," Davis said. "I was happy that it was in the gap and Yonder might have had a chance to score, or if they held him up, putting our team in a good position to win the ball game. It just snuck over." Davis, who went 2-for-4, leads the team in home runs and RBIs (64).

3B Matt Chapman hit his first two career home runs, solo shots in the third and eighth innings off Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber, in a 5-3 victory Saturday night. The rookie went 3-for-3, scored three runs and also doubled. He had multi extra-base hits in a game for the first time in his career. Entering the game, Chapman was batting .146. with 22 strikeouts in 41 at-bats. "There's always doubt, but I know that I've had struggles before and I was able to work through them and come out on top," Chapman said. "You just have to trust in your abilities and trust that the work you're doing is going to ultimately lead to success."