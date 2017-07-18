Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) will make a rehab appearance for the Oakland's Arizona Rookie League team on Wednesday, and appears to be nearing a return to the major leagues. The reliever has been on the disabled list since May 20. A's manager Bob Melvin said Monday that if all continues to go well for Dull, he could be activated as early as during the A's series at Toronto on July 24-27. "That's still up for a little bit of debate, but I think by the time we get home (July 28) there's a good chance we have him back."

INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) ran the bases for the second time in three days Monday and will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Nashville. Pinder has been on the disabled list since June 24. A's manager Bob Melvin said that "if all goes well," Pinder might be activated at the start of the A's next homestand, which begins on July 28.

RHP Bobby Wahl (strained right shoulder) threw a simulated game Monday and will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Class A Stockton. Wahl has been on the disabled list since May 24. He's scheduled to pitch one inning for the Ports. Wahl is 0-0 with a 4.70 ERA in seven relief appearances for the A's this season.

RHP Daniel Gossett (1-5) allowed three runs on seven hits over a career-high seven innings in his seventh career start Monday night in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. He gave up two homers and has allowed 10 blasts this season. Gossett struck out three and walked one. "He had some other base runners that he had to pitch around tonight but I thought getting that deep in the game, keeping his pitch count down, I thought one of his better outings we saw," A's manager Bob Melvin said.

LF/DH Khris Davis hit his 26th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning of a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday night. Davis has 68 home runs since the start of the 2016 season, which is the most in the major leagues. Davis launched RHP Jake Odorizzi's 2-2 pitch over the right-center field fence at the Oakland Coliseum.

RHP Blake Treinen, who was acquired Sunday from the Washington Nationals, reported to the A's Monday and made his debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. He walked one and hit as high as 99 mph on the radar gun. "It doesn't look like it's red-line max effort type delivery with it," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Looked like he had a sharp slider and threw a changeup. He's got three pitches and the ball gets on you. The ball's sinking when he throws his two-seamer and has decent ride to the four-seamer. Good first look. He's got good stuff."