Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Frankie Montas was recalled Triple-A Nashville on Friday.Montas, 25, joins Oakland for the second time this year. He was on the Athletics' Opening Day roster and went 1-1 with a 6.91 ERA in 21 relief appearances before he was optioned to Nashville on June 11. He went 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA in seven games (six starts) with Nashville.

1B/OF Matt Olson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville Friday. Olson, 23, reports to Oakland for the fifth time and is batting .184 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 16 games over his previous four stints. His most recent stay was from June 22 to July 2 when he went 9-for-40 (.225) with all four of his home runs and eight RBIs in 10 games. He is hitting .267 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs in 68 games with Nashville.

1B Chris Carter signed a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics on Friday.