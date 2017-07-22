Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Frankie Montas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville Friday, when he allowed two runs in one inning of relief in the Athletics' 7-5 loss to the Mets. This is the second stint in the majors this season for Montas, who made the Athletics' Opening Day roster and appeared in 21 games before being optioned to Nashville June 11. Montas went 0-1 with a 4.22 ERA in seven games (six starts) for Nashville. He is 1-1 with a 7.28 ERA in 22 games for the Athletics this season.

LHP Sean Manaea will look to continue his two-month stretch of impressive pitching Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Manaea earned the win in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over seven innings as the Athletics beat the Cleveland Indians, 7-3. In 11 starts dating to May 20, Manaea has gone 7-2 with a 2.92 ERA, a stretch in which he's lowered his overall ERA from 5.52 to 3.68 while going at least seven innings six times, including each of his last three outings. Manaea has never faced the Mets.

RHP Ryan Dull was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville. He pitched one inning Friday and struck out one. The reliever has been on the disabled list since May 20.

1B/3B Ryon Healy (face) left Friday's game in the sixth inning after he was hit on the side of the face by a ground ball hit by Mets 1B Lucas Duda. Healy was positioning himself for the one-hopper when the ball kicked up and bounced off the side of his face. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and remained there prone for a couple minutes before getting up and slowly walking off the field with a trainer. Manager Bob Melvin said Healy felt better than he expected and that he suffered a contusion, not a concussion. Healy is day-to-day. Before exiting Friday, Healy went 2-for-3 with an RBI single. He is batting .262 with 19 homers and 55 RBIs in 91 games this season.

IF/OF Matt Olson, recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the Athletics' 7-5 loss to the Mets. This is the fifth stint in the majors this season for Olson, who is expected to serve as a bench bat and occasional starter in the outfield. Olson batted .267 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs in 68 games for Nashville. He is batting .180 with four homers and nine RBIs in 17 games this season for the Athletics.

1B Chris Carter was signed to a minor league deal on Friday and is expected to report to Triple-A Nashville shortly. Carter, who shared the National League lead in homers last season with 41, opened the season with the New York Yankees but was designated for assignment twice before being released July 10. With Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso the subject of trade rumors, Carter could be in line for regular playing time in the majors by August. Carter batted .201 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 62 games for the Yankees.