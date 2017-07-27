FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 27, 2017 / 8:51 PM / in 2 hours

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

4 Min Read

LHP Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.82 ERA) is 7-2 with a 3.17 ERA over his past 12 starts dating to May 20. He was 1-3 with a 5.52 ERA in his first three starts. He is 4-0 with a 3.19 ERA in five starts against AL East teams this season and is 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA against all other teams. When he faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre, he will be coming off a no-decision Saturday in Oakland's 6-5 loss to the New York Mets, allowing 10 hits, one walk and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He won his first start against the Blue Jays this season June 5 at Oakland, a 5-3 A's victory, when he allowed four hits, three walks and two runs while striking out seven in six innings. In two career outings (one start) against Toronto, he is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

RHP Ryan Dull (strained right knee) will be reinstated from the disabled list Thursday for the finale of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. A corresponding will be made Thursday to make room for Dull, who has been out since May 20. Dull is 2-2 with a 6.32 ERA in 18 games this season. Batters are hitting .233 against him and he has held right-handed hitters to a .225 average. "This is guy who at times last year was probably our most effective reliever," manager Bob Melvin said. "So, when you're down a couple of guys like we are, he will be an important cog."

RHP Bobby Wahl (strained right shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, which is a formality because he has been on the 10-day DL since May 24. The move was made to make room for RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) on the 40-man roster. Wahl was on a rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Stockton and Tuesday was moved to Triple-A Nashville to continue the rehab assignment. He allowed two hits, a walk and a run in two-thirds of an inning with the Sounds on Tuesday.

C Josh Phegley (left oblique tightness) was a late scratch from the lineup from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and C Bruce Maxwell replaced him behind the plate and in the No. 8 spot in the lineup. He is batting .169 over his past 28 games after hitting .250 over his first 19. Overall, Phegley is batting .205/.246/.346 with three homers and seven RBIs in 47 games. Maxwell was 0-for-4 in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

RHP Chris Bassitt (Tommy John surgery) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Bassitt has made 23 of his 29 big league appearances as a starter but is being prepared to work as a reliever. He has allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings over three relief appearances for Nashville and is 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) between Nashville and Class A Stockton. Bassitt was 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA in five starts for the Athletics last season before undergoing surgery May 6, 2016. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 23. RHP Bobby Wahl (strained right shoulder) was moved to the 60-day DL to make room for him in the 40-man roster.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.