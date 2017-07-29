Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) will likely be activated from the disabled list on Monday when the A's open a series against the Giants in Oakland, manager Bob Melvin said Friday. Pinder has been on the DL since June 24. He continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday night and is expected to play one more game for the Sounds before returning to Oakland.

RHP Daniel Gossett (2-6) allowed five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Friday night in Oakland. He threw 89 pitches and left the game trailing 5-0. "He was a little out of sync," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He wasn't throwing the ball for the most part where he wanted to." In his previous start, the rookie gave up two runs and five hits in six innings in a 3-2 victory over the Mets.

C Ryan Lavarnway hit a two-run double in the fourth inning of a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Friday night at Oakland Coliseum. He had his first hit and first RBIs for the Athletics. The hit was his first in the major leagues since Oct. 4, 2015, with Atlanta. He hadn't had a big-league RBI since Aug. 23, 2015, also with Atlanta.

SS Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Friday night in a 6-3 loss to the Twins in Oakland. He has reached base safely in 10 straight games. During that stretch, Semien is batting .395 with one double, two home runs and six RBIs.