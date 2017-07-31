Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right shoulder) will likely be reinstated from the disabled list and rejoin the A's rotation for his next start, manager Bob Melvin said Sunday. Graveman threw 81 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Nashville. He allowed one run on four hits, struck out five and walked two. "Our reports were good," Melvin said. "The velocity was good, he felt as good as he's felt, had some success yesterday, got up into the 80-pitch range, which we wanted him to do where once he comes back it's almost a full complement of 90 to 100 pitches. A good chance he comes back."

RHP Frankie Montas was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, opening a spot on Oakland's 25-man roster for RHP Jharel Cotton, who was activated from the disabled list and started against Minnesota. Montas is 1-1 with a 7.03 ERA in 23 relief appearances for the A's over two stints. He was recalled from Nashville on July 21 and appeared in two games, allowing three runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings. "I felt like he's making some strides," A's manager Bob Melvin said

RHP Jharel Cotton was reinstated from the disabled list Sunday and gave up five runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings for a no-decision in Oakland's 6-5, 12-inning win against Minnesota. Cotton had been on the DL since July 4 with a right thumb blister. He struck out five, walked five and gave up two home runs, both in the first inning. "Bullpen came in and did a great, great job," Cotton said. "They picked me up big-time on an afternoon when I didn't do my job."

INF/OF Chad Pinder (strained left hamstring) played his final rehab game for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and will be activated Monday when the A's open their series against the Giants. Pinder went 5-for-27 with one home run in eight games for the Sounds.

CF Jaycob Brugman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in the A's 6-5, 12-inning win against Minnesota. Brugman hit a leadoff homer in the fifth inning off Twins RHP Bartolo Colon. It was the rookie's third blast of the season.

RHP John Axford was released on Sunday. He had been designated for assignment Thursday when the contact of C Ryan Lavarnway was selected from Triple-A Nashville. Axford was on the Opening Day roster but did not appear in a game before he was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 2 with a strained right shoulder. He was reinstated May 20 and went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA and .310 opponents batting average in 22 relief appearances. Axford walked 17 batters in 21 innings while striking out 21. He is 34-33 with 144 saves and a 3.71 ERA in 493 career appearances in nine seasons.

3B Matt Chapman went 2-for-5 with a game-tying, two-run double in the eighth inning of Oakland's 6-5, 12-inning win against Minnesota on Sunday. Thirteen of his 19 hits have been for extra bases. He has six homers, six doubles and one triple. Chapman also continue to play spectacular defense. In the top of the 10th inning, Chapman made a long run to catch CF Zack Granite's foul pop fly, just outside the A's dugout, then hurdled two Gatorade buckets, cleared the steps and stuck his landing on the dugout floor. "I was aware that they were coming up and I kind of just planned in my head that, 'Well, I either barrel into them or jump over them,'" Chapman said. "I went with jumping over them." In the ninth inning, Chapman fielded 3B Miguel Sano's slow ground ball and made a diving tag of OF Max Kepler, who was trying to advance from second to third.

OF Rajai Davis, who played in the World Series with Cleveland last year, said he'd welcome a trade to a playoff contender. "Who wouldn't?" Davis said Sunday before the A's 6-5, 12-inning victory against the Twins. "Who wouldn't welcome going to the playoffs? At least having the opportunity to go to the playoffs. That's what we all play for. We all play to play in the World Series. If you're not playing to play in the World series, you've never tasted it. Once you've gone there once, it's an experience, it's thrilling, it's fun. It's a different atmosphere. Playoff baseball is different than regular season." Davis signed a one-year contract with the A's during the past offseason. Davis, who had a two-run, walkoff homer on Saturday night against Minnesota, had a pinch hit single and scored a run in the eighth inning and scored a run Sunday.

1B Yonder Alonso hit a solo walk-off home run with one out in the 12th inning Sunday afternoon, powering the A's to a 6-5 victory against the Twins at the Oakland Coliseum. Alonso launched reliever Tyler Duffey's first pitch into the right field seats for his 22nd home run of the season. The walk-off blast was the second of his career. "It felt good," said Alonso, who has been in a hitting funk but went 3-for-6. "For me, it was just coming back to the basics, making sure I was getting good pitches to hit, making sure I was using the whole field. I felt like I've been going out of my zone a little bit and trying to do too much."