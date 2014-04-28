Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series against the host Texas Rangers on Monday looking to move ahead in the American League West race and avenge last week’s series sweep. The teams remained tied in the division after Sunday when Oakland managed only two hits in a 5-1 loss at Houston and Texas blew a five-run lead en route to a 6-5 loss at Seattle. The Rangers completed their first sweep of Oakland since August 2011 last week, winning three close games by a combined score of 12-7.

Oakland left fielder Yoenis Cespedes is hoping to return for Monday’s series opener after missing the last two games with a strained left hamstring. Texas has been without outfielder Shin-Soo Choo for the past five games while he battles a sprained left ankle, but the team has been encouraged by his progress and doesn’t believe he’ll need a stint on the disabled list. Oakland’s bullpen remains a concern with six blown saves in 11 chances, but Jim Johnson hasn’t allowed a run in his past six appearances and appears ready to reclaim his role as the team’s closer.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (1-0, 1.61)

Gray is facing Texas for the second straight start after having his six-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday, when he allowed three runs while striking out eight in a 3-0 loss to the Rangers. The 24-year-old, who has never lost consecutive decisions, continues to struggle early in games with a career ERA of 5.40 in the first inning. “But he always finds a way to come back and keep you in the game,” manager Bob Melvin told mlb.com.

Darvish took a no-decision against the Athletics last Monday, allowing three runs while striking out six and throwing 116 pitches over six frames. Brandon Moss is 6-for-18 with four home runs and Coco Crisp has six hits in 17 at-bats (including a home run) against the 27-year-old, who is 1-6 with a 4.32 ERA in eight career starts against Oakland. He’s pitched well in his first two starts at home this season, posting a 1.20 ERA over 15 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Athletics have been successful in each of their last 14 stolen base attempts and are 18-for-19 this season.

2. The Rangers optioned INF Luis Sardinas to Double-A Frisco on Sunday to make room for LHP Matt Harrison, who tossed six strong innings against Seattle in his first start in over a year.

3. Oakland is 179-103 with Cespedes in the starting lineup and 26-40 when he does not start.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Athletics 2