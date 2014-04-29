Preview: Athletics at Rangers

Texas’ Martin Perez won’t change a thing as he tries to become the American League’s first five-game winner when the Rangers host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Perez hasn’t allowed a run in 26 innings over his last three starts and is coming off back-to-back three-hitters - including a 3-0 victory at Oakland on Wednesday. “Throw the ball down and attack the hitters. That’s all,‘’ Perez told the Fort Worth Star Telegram. ”Using all my pitches and throw quality pitches.”

Perez will also try to prevent the Rangers from suffering their first three-game losing streak of the season after dropping the opener of the three-game set 4-0 on Monday. Scott Kazmir - 3-0 for the first time - takes the ball for Oakland, which snapped a first-place tie with Texas when it improved to 7-1 against Yu Darvish. Rangers center fielder Shin-Soo Choo (ankle) is expected to rejoin the starting lineup while Athletics left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) could also return.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (3-0, 1.62 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (4-0, 1.42)

Kazmir is 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA in his last seven starts after striking out seven and allowing one run in six innings of a 10-1 victory at Houston on Thursday. The 30-year-old Houston native has recorded five consecutive quality starts to begin the season and has 31 strikeouts against six walks in 33 1/3 innings. Kazmir is 6-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 outings against Texas and has fared well against Adrian Beltre (5-for-26, 10 strikeouts) and Prince Fielder (0-for-6).

Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux cites experience as the big reason for Perez’s success and told the Telegram: “He’s got a lot more confidence in himself and his abilities. He keeps the ball down, gets a lot of ground balls. He’s just executing his pitches and carrying out a good game plan.” The 23-year-old Venezuelan last allowed runs in Texas’ 10-7 victory at Boston on April 8 and shut out Houston for eight innings of a 1-0 victory April 13 before his consecutive complete games. Josh Donaldson (home run), Coco Crisp and Cespedes are a combined 13-for-35 against Perez. who is 3-3 with a 4.18 ERA in six starts against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Choo flew out as a pinch hitter leading off the ninth inning Monday - his first action since April 21 in Oakland - while Cespedes has missed the last four contests.

2. Rangers 2B Donnie Murphy left Monday’s game with a bruised left foot and is day-to-day.

3. Oakland is 10-4 on the road - the best mark in the American League.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Rangers 2