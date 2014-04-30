Preview: Athletics at Rangers

After Oakland was swept at home by Texas in a three-game series last week, the Athletics get a chance to exact revenge when they visit the Rangers on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game set. Oakland, which leads Texas by two games in the American League West, dealt the Rangers their first three-game losing streak of the season with a 9-3 victory Tuesday behind three RBIs apiece from Derek Norris and Josh Reddick. The Athletics are 17-10, including 11-4 on the road - both tops in the AL.

Oakland was bolstered by the return of Yoenis Cespedes on Tuesday while Texas welcomed back Shin-Soo Choo. Cespedes scored three runs while reaching base in all three at-bats with a hit and two walks after missing four games with a hamstring injury while Choo reached all four times - a hit, two walks and a hit batsman - while starting for the first time since injuring his ankle April 21. Oakland’s Jesse Chavez yielded four earned runs in his last start after allowing one in each of his first four turns and opposes Robbie Ross Jr. - who tied a club record when he hit three batters in his last outing - in a matchup of relievers turned starters.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (1-0, 2.32 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Robbie Ross Jr. (1-1, 2.45)

Oakland improved to 5-0 in Chavez’s starts this season after a 12-5 victory at Houston on Friday in which he yielded a season-high eight hits in five innings. The 30-year-old Victorville, Calif., native has made a smooth transition from the bullpen after starting only twice in his 191 career appearances prior to this season. Chavez is 0-1 with a 7.16 ERA in 16 1/3 innings over nine outings against Texas, while Prince Fielder, Mitch Moreland and Alex Rios have each homered against him.

Ross has also made five starts - the first of his career after 123 relief appearances - and is coming off his second quality start of the season. The 24-year-old Lexington, Ky., native yielded two runs and six hits while striking out five in six innings and left with a one-run lead, but the bullpen couldn’t hold it as Texas fell at Seattle 6-5 on Friday. Ross has a 4.30 ERA in 16 appearances - 14 2/3 innings - against Oakland, with Josh Donaldson (home run) and Jed Lowrie each 2-for-4.

WALK-OFFS

1. Norris is 10-for-17 with five RBIs and five doubles during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Donaldson, the only Athletic to start all 27 games, has reached base safely in 22 consecutive contests.

3. Rangers 2B Donnie Murphy (bruised left foot) missed Tuesday’s game after leaving Monday’s contest and remains day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Rangers 2