Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The head-to-head matchup belies the big picture when the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers get together. The teams with the majors’ best and worst records, respectively, have split 10 meetings in 2014 after host Texas won the opener of the three-game series on Friday. With a second straight win over the MLB-best Athletics, the Rangers would clinch their first series win since taking two of three against Minnesota from June 27-29.

The Athletics have reason to believe they’ll get back on track Saturday - they’ve won the last six games started by Sonny Gray, who has been one of the league’s best pitchers over the last month. Gray has been especially tough when Oakland is coming off a loss, going 8-1 in those situations over his brief two-year career. Texas has lost 27 of its last 33 games and has not won consecutive contests since June 27-28 against the Twins.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (11-3, 2.72 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (3-6, 4.87)

Gray has been dominant all month, going 4-0 with a 0.95 ERA while recording four straight quality starts. The 24-year-old allowed only one earned run and two hits over 6 2/3 innings in Sunday’s win over Baltimore. Gray has the Rangers’ number - he is 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA in three starts against them, all this season.

Tepesch was scheduled to start Friday’s series opener but was pushed back a day after pitching in relief in Tuesday’s 14-inning loss to the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old is winless since June 27 and has been tagged with the loss three of the last four times he has taken the mound. The A’s have roughed him up in four meetings (two starts), racking up 12 runs and 19 hits in 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 1B-OF Brandon Moss, who is riding a career-best nine-game hitting streak, is 2-for-5 with a double versus Tepesch.

2. Rangers RHP Neftali Feliz converted his first save since 2011 on Friday. Feliz, who took over as closer when Joakim Soria was traded to Detroit, had 72 saves from 2010-11 before moving into the rotation in 2012 and requiring Tommy John surgery later that year.

3. Athletics C-1B Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 Friday to raise his average to .361 - best in the majors among players with at least 100 plate appearances.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 2