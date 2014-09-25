Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Oakland Athletics are heading to Texas hoping to sew up an American League wild-card spot but the host Rangers might be up for doing some spoiling during the four-game set. Oakland is tied with the Kansas City Royals for the two wild cards but red-hot Texas has won four consecutive games and 11 of its last 12. The Seattle Mariners are three games behind the Athletics but have allowed Oakland to move closer to clinching by losing five straight games.

The Athletics packed for more than the four-game trip to Texas as a possible wild-card game on Tuesday at Kansas City looms and then perhaps another city for the divisional round. Well, we know were going to Dallas, manager Bob Melvin told reporters after Wednesdays home loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Well figure out hopefully a destination after that. Were in an exciting time and we need to be able to embrace that. The Rangers have soared since manager Ron Washington resigned and are 12-6 under interim manager Tim Bogar.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jason Hammel (10-11, 3.54 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (10-14, 5.34)

Hammel missed a weekend start to attend the birth of a child. In his last appearance, he struck out four during three scoreless innings against the Rangers. Hammel is 0-1 with a 3.12 ERA in two appearances (one start) against Texas this season and 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA in four career appearances (two starts).

Lewis has lost six of his last eight starts. He was rocked by the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn as he gave up eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits in five innings. Lewis won his lone start against Oakland this season despite allowing five runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings and is 8-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 21 career appearances (19 starts) against the Athletics.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have allowed just 21 runs in their 12 victories under Bogar.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 5-for-13 against Lewis, and SS Jed Lowrie is 5-for-14 with a homer.

3. Texas 1B Ryan Rua hit a three-run homer during Wednesdays win over Houston and is 14-for-35 over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Rangers 3