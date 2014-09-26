Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Oakland Athletics are having plenty of trouble locking up an American League wild card. The Texas Rangers, who host the Athletics in the second of a four-game series on Friday, are only too happy to torment their division rivals. Texas earned a walk-off win in Thursdays series opener and has taken four straight from Oakland over the last two weeks while winning 12 of its last 13 contests.

The Athletics are two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the race for the second wild card with three games to play but have seen their offense disappear again while dropping three in a row. Oaklands lone run in Thursdays 2-1 loss came as the result of a safety squeeze bunt in the sixth inning after the middle of the order failed to get a runner home from third in the previous frame. The Rangers (66-93) spent most of the season as the worst team in the AL but are only two games behind Minnesota (68-91) in the AL and three back of Houston (69-90) in the AL West after their recent surge.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), KTXA (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (14-9, 3.63 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (5-10, 4.14)

Kazmirs downturn has mirrored his team, and he will be trying to snap a six-start winless streak. The Texas native struck out nine but was ripped for six runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings by the light-hitting Philadelphia Phillies in a no decision Sunday. Kazmir lost to Texas in his previous turn while allowing six runs  four earned  on nine hits in 4 1.3 frames.

Tepesch is finishing strong and held Los Angeles to one run and four hits in seven innings Sunday. The 25-year-old has allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last five outings. Tepesch started at Oakland on Sept. 16 and held the Athletics to three runs  one earned  on four hits and a pair of walks over six innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have allowed a total of seven runs in the last five games.

2. Oakland OF/1B Brandon Moss (hip) is planning to have offseason surgery to repair torn cartilage.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre on Thursday recorded his 2,600th career hit, and is 5-for-10 with a walk-off home run in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Athletics 2