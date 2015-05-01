Preview: Athletics at Rangers

Scott Kazmir looks to stymie the Texas bats for the second time this season when the Oakland Athletics begin a three-game series against the host Rangers on Friday. The left-hander struck out 10 and allowed one hit in seven shutout innings when the Athletics defeated Texas on April 8.

Oakland could use another standout outing from Kazmir after losing six of its last seven games. The Athletics completed a 1-5 homestand by losing 6-5 to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday and have fallen five games below .500. The last-place Rangers have lost eight of their last 10 contests and were swept at home by Seattle in a three-game set earlier this week. Texas scored just four runs in the series, batted just .210 in April and has a 2-7 record at home.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (2-0, 0.99 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (1-2, 3.75)

Kazmir has allowed just three runs in four starts while getting off to a strong start. He received a no-decision in his last turn when he gave up five hits while tossing seven shutout innings against Houston. Kazmir is 10-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 19 career starts against Texas.

Lewis beat Oakland on April 7 for his lone win when he gave up one run and three hits in six innings. The solid effort improved his career mark against Oakland to 9-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 23 career appearances (21 starts). Lewis has lost his last two outings and gave up two runs and four hits in five-plus innings against the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have scored two or fewer runs in 10 of their 21 games.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 13-for-26 over his past eight games.

3. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo is 0-for-19 over his last six games but is 6-for-16 with a homer against Kazmir.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Rangers 1