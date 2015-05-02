Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Oakland Athletics overcame a five-run deficit in the series opener and attempt to defeat the host Texas Rangers for the second straight night when the teams play on Saturday. Oakland exploded for seven runs in the eighth inning on Friday to rally for a 7-5 win over the slumping Rangers.

Texas appeared headed to a rare victory before the bullpen meltdown and has dropped nine of its last 11 games. The Athletics were struggling entering the contest and the victory was just their second in eight games. Rookie left field Mark Canha led off the eighth inning with his second homer in two days to start an uprising in which third baseman Brett Lawrie stroked a go-ahead, two-run double later in the frame. Kyle Blanks and Prince Fielder homered for the Rangers, who have scored nine runs during a four-game skid.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (2-0, 0.35)

Pomeranz won his first start of the season but has struggled in his last three. He has allowed 20 hits and walked five in 15 innings during the stretch and lost to Houston in his last turn. Pomeranz is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against the Rangers.

Martinez blanked Oakland on four hits over seven innings on April 9 to begin his strong start. His 0.35 ERA was the lowest April ERA by an American League pitcher since Boston’s Roger Clemens posted a 0.28 ERA in 1991. Martinez received a no-decision in his last outing when he gave up seven hits in six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics RF Josh Reddick contributed a two-run single in the eighth and is 14-for-29 over his last nine games.

2. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre had two hits in the opener to increase his hitting streak to six games.

3. Oakland CF Coco Crisp (elbow) began a rehab stint at Single-A Stockton on Friday and could rejoin the team next week.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Athletics 2