Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Oakland Athletics attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Texas Rangers on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Oakland captured the final two contests of its three-game weekend set with the Los Angeles Angels before posting an 8-6 triumph in its opener against Texas.

Josh Phegley delivered a two-run double and a solo homer while Ben Zobrist also went deep as the Athletics registered their fourth consecutive road victory. Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus each collected three hits and two RBIs for the Rangers, who returned home from a 2-3 road trip to suffer their third straight loss. Texas finally broke out offensively after being held to fewer than three runs in each of its previous four games. Oakland has yet to drop a series to the Rangers in 2015, splitting a season-opening four-game set before taking two of three in each of the next two series between the American League West rivals.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (3-4, 4.02 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (4-2, 3.20)

Graveman is winless in his last three outings despite allowing a total of four runs over 22 innings. The 24-year-old suffered his second straight loss Thursday as he yielded two runs and five hits in seven frames against San Diego. Graveman lost to Texas in his first major-league start on April 9, when he was battered for eight runs - seven earned - and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings in his season debut.

Rodriguez extended his unbeaten streak to six starts (3-0) last Wednesday, giving up three runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings in a victory over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old Dominican has allowed three runs or fewer in each outing during his streak and eight of his last nine turns. Rodriguez, who has never faced Oakland, is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA in four starts at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Josh Hamilton (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

2. Oakland C Stephen Vogt, who is battling tennis elbow, missed the series opener after receiving a cortisone shot Sunday.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre (thumb) went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Rangers 2