Preview: Athletics at Rangers

Josh Phegley and Billy Burns are two of the primary reasons that the Oakland Athletics have begun to make positive strides toward salvaging their season. The two look to continue their respective scintillating stretches as Oakland vies a sweep of the host Texas Rangers when the American League West rivals conclude their three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Phegley belted a two-run shot for his second homer of the series and fourth in seven contests while Burns had two doubles and a single to extend his career-best hitting streak to 14 games in the Athletics’ 8-2 triumph Wednesday. Oakland has won five in a row on the road, four straight overall and eight of its last 10, while Texas has tumbled to a season high-tying four consecutive losses. Sonny Gray makes his fourth start of the season against Texas on Thursday, having recorded a 2-1 mark with an impressive 0.87 ERA. Gray will be opposed by fellow right-hander Colby Lewis, who is 9-4 in his career versus the Athletics and has limited the club to one run in 12 innings this season.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (8-3, 1.95 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (7-3, 4.08)

Gray breezed through his first six innings in his last outing before allowing the first four batters to reach in the seventh, ending his evening with a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The 25-year-old is 4-1 in his last six starts, with the lone blemish coming after permitting two runs in six frames in a hard-luck loss to Texas on June 9. Gray traditionally has pitched well versus the Rangers, posting a 6-3 career mark with a 1.68 ERA and 1.04 WHIP while limiting the club to a .196 batting average in nine starts.

Lewis won his third straight decision and sixth of his last seven in impressive fashion Friday, yielding one run and striking out seven over eight innings in a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The 35-year-old handcuffed Oakland on two occasions this season, allowing just one run on three hits in six frames to pick up the win on April 7 before settling for a no-decision after scattering two hits over six scoreless innings on May 1. Brett Lawrie belted a grand slam Wednesday, but is 1-for-7 with four strikeouts in his career versus Lewis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland C Stephen Vogt, who sat out the series opener with an ailing elbow, is 14-for-29 with 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

2. Texas C Carlos Corporan had a two-run double in the fifth inning Wednesday and is 3-for-7 in his last two contests.

3. The Rangers (37-35) are 11-19 against division foes this season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 2, Rangers 1