Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers’ bid to win the American League West crown has hit a brief detour, but they look to get back on track when they host the cellar-dwelling Oakland Athletics in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. After winning the first two contests of its four-game series versus Seattle, Texas tumbled to two straight shutout losses to fall 2 1/2 games behind AL West-leading Houston and saw its lead for the second wild card trimmed to one game over Minnesota.

The Rangers received additional bad news for their offense as slugger Josh Hamilton will undergo meniscus surgery, manager Jeff Banister announced prior to Thursday’s 5-0 setback to the Mariners. Elvis Andrus has struggled mightily of late at the plate by going 0-for-17 in his last five contests for Texas, although he has two doubles among his three career hits versus Friday starter Jesse Chavez. Despite its place in the standings, Oakland (60-80) has won nine of the 13 meetings this season with Texas - including five in a row - despite losing six of eight overall. Billy Butler is 17-for-32 with six runs scored during his 10-game hitting streak, but just 3-for-14 in his career versus former Athletic right-hander Colby Lewis.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (7-14, 4.17 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (14-8, 4.68)

Chavez fell to 0-2 in his last three outings on Saturday after allowing five runs on six hits in two innings of an 8-3 setback to Seattle. The 32-year-old, who has permitted 14 runs on 22 hits in 11 2/3 frames during his last three contests, surrendered a home run in each of his last eight starts. Chavez looks to rebound versus Texas, against which he improved to 2-1 in his career despite yielding five runs in as many innings in his last meeting on June 23.

Lewis also saw his winless stretch extend to three games on Sunday after getting blitzed for seven runs on 10 hits in five innings of a 7-0 setback to the Los Angeles Angels. The 36-year-old has allowed 18 runs on 23 hits in 15 2/3 frames during his 0-3 stretch. Lewis will look to get back on track versus Oakland, against which he owns a 9-4 career mark - including a 1-0 record with a 2.00 ERA after pitching six innings in each of his three meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland has belted a home run in 15 straight games, matching the longest streak in the majors this season.

2. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland is 7-for-18 with a homer and two RBIs in his last six contests.

3. Athletics RF Josh Reddick is just 3-for-20 in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Athletics 2