FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Athletics at Rangers
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 13, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Athletics at Rangers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Texas Rangers have enjoyed a considerable run of good fortune in the Lone Star State of late while Yovani Gallardo has made himself at home regardless of venue. The right-hander looks to keep the Rangers in the thick of the postseason discussion on Saturday when he faces the Oakland Athletics in the second contest of a three-game series.

Gallardo boasts a 5-0 mark with a 2.39 ERA in his last seven starts for Texas, which rebounded after being shut out in consecutive games to record a 4-0 triumph over Oakland on Friday. The Rangers have won 17 of their last 21 in Arlington, outscoring the opposition 22-5 during their five-game winning streak at home. Texas enjoys a one-game lead over Minnesota for the second wild-card spot in the American League while residing 1 1/2 games behind West-best Houston. The cellar-dwelling Athletics have dropped seven of their last nine as they send left-hander Sean Nolin to the mound.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), TXA-21, FSN Southwest Plus (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Nolin (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (12-9, 3.16)

Nolin suffered the loss in his season debut on Sunday despite recording a quality start versus Seattle. The 25-year-old is searching for his first major-league win despite making one start in each of the last three years - with both previous efforts coming while with Toronto. Nolin had pitched well with Triple-A Nashville prior to being called up, posting a 2.66 ERA while recording a 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (38 strikeouts, 19 walks) in 47 1/3 innings.

Gallardo scattered five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 3-0 triumph over Seattle on Monday. Although the 29-year-old has been breezing along, he owns an 0-3 career mark against Oakland with a 5.32 ERA. Two of those losses came this season, as Gallardo yielded four runs in as many innings in an 8-0 setback on April 6 before surrendering four more in a 7-1 loss on May 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland ripped a two-run double nd scored a run on Friday, and is 8-for-22 with a homer and four RBIs in his last seven contests.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 3-for-23 in his last eight games.

3. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is 0-for-21 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Athletics 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.