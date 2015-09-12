Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have enjoyed a considerable run of good fortune in the Lone Star State of late while Yovani Gallardo has made himself at home regardless of venue. The right-hander looks to keep the Rangers in the thick of the postseason discussion on Saturday when he faces the Oakland Athletics in the second contest of a three-game series.

Gallardo boasts a 5-0 mark with a 2.39 ERA in his last seven starts for Texas, which rebounded after being shut out in consecutive games to record a 4-0 triumph over Oakland on Friday. The Rangers have won 17 of their last 21 in Arlington, outscoring the opposition 22-5 during their five-game winning streak at home. Texas enjoys a one-game lead over Minnesota for the second wild-card spot in the American League while residing 1 1/2 games behind West-best Houston. The cellar-dwelling Athletics have dropped seven of their last nine as they send left-hander Sean Nolin to the mound.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), TXA-21, FSN Southwest Plus (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Nolin (0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (12-9, 3.16)

Nolin suffered the loss in his season debut on Sunday despite recording a quality start versus Seattle. The 25-year-old is searching for his first major-league win despite making one start in each of the last three years - with both previous efforts coming while with Toronto. Nolin had pitched well with Triple-A Nashville prior to being called up, posting a 2.66 ERA while recording a 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio (38 strikeouts, 19 walks) in 47 1/3 innings.

Gallardo scattered five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 3-0 triumph over Seattle on Monday. Although the 29-year-old has been breezing along, he owns an 0-3 career mark against Oakland with a 5.32 ERA. Two of those losses came this season, as Gallardo yielded four runs in as many innings in an 8-0 setback on April 6 before surrendering four more in a 7-1 loss on May 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland ripped a two-run double nd scored a run on Friday, and is 8-for-22 with a homer and four RBIs in his last seven contests.

2. Oakland RF Josh Reddick is 3-for-23 in his last eight games.

3. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus is 0-for-21 in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Athletics 2