Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers continue to struggle against left-handed pitching, and they will be faced with another challenge from a southpaw Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics. The Rangers dropped a 5-3 decision on Saturday against Oakland starter Sean Nolin and three relievers to fall to 25-28 against lefty starters.

The Rangers remained one game ahead of Minnesota for the second AL wild-card spot despite suffering their third loss in four games. Texas, which has scored a total of seven runs during its 1-3 swoon, will take a shot at Athletics left-hander Felix Doubront on Sunday. Texas’ Adrian Beltre is 5-for-8 against Doubront, who will be opposed by rookie Chi Chi Gonzalez. Oakland has clinched the season series with 10 wins in the first 15 meetings but also is one loss away from clinching a losing record for the first time since 2011.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Felix Doubront (3-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 4.25)

Doubront has lasted at least six innings in four of his last five starts, giving up exactly four runs in each of the last two. He is 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA in six games (four starts) on the road in 2015 but has been pounded for 14 runs in 10 career innings at Texas. Mitch Moreland (3-for-4) also has enjoyed some success against Doubront while Mike Napoli has a home run in three career encounters.

Gonzalez will be making the 10th start of his debut campaign and first since Aug. 18, when he allowed three runs in six innings against Seattle. He yielded three earned runs in 18 frames to win his final three starts for Triple-A Round Rock before being recalled. The 23-year-old limited Oakland to a run in seven innings on June 11 but was reached for six runs over 5 2/3 frames in a rematch just 12 days later at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas’ last series win at home against Oakland occurred in June 2013, when it took three of four.

2. Athletics 1B Michael Canha is batting .313 with seven homers and 25 RBIs over his last 23 contests.

3. Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo has hit safely in 13 straight games at home.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Athletics 4