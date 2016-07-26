Preview: Athletics at Rangers

Sonny Gray has won 14 games in each of the past two seasons but he will be seeking only his second victory in 15 starts when the visiting Oakland Athletics continue their three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Oakland blew a four-run lead before falling 7-6 on Adrian Beltre's walk-off homer in the ninth inning Monday.

Beltre has been limited to three singles in 25 career at-bats versus Gray, but he's on a red-hot tear during Texas' three-game winning streak. The slugging third baseman homered twice among his four hits in the series opener and is 8-for-14 with three blasts, six RBIs and five runs scored over the past three contests. Danny Valencia homered, doubled and drove in three runs and Billy Butler added three hits for the Athletics, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. There was no shortage of clutch hitting in Monday's game, with all 13 runs scored with two outs.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (4-9, 5.49 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-2, 6.45)

Gray was unable to build on a much-needed victory at Toronto on July 16, getting hammered for seven runs on nine hits over five innings in a loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Gray is 1-8 over his last 14 trips to the mound, including a no-decision versus Texas on June 15 in which he permitted five runs and two homers in six innings. He owns a strong track record versus Texas with a 7-3 record, 2.36 ERA and a pair of complete games.

With recent signee Kyle Lohse getting hammered in his first two starts with Texas, Nick Martinez will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start on Tuesday. Martinez made his last start on July 4 and was rocked for six runs on 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Boston. Martinez tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Athletics on June 15 to improve to 4-1 with a 1.66 in nine appearances against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics CF Coco Crisp (neck stiffness) sat out his second game in a row Monday but could return Tuesday.

2. Beltre is two home runs behind Cal Ripken Jr. (431) for 46th place on the all-time list.

3. Oakland C Stephen Vogt will rejoin the team Tuesday after spending three days on the family medical leave list.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Rangers 3