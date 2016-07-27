Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Oakland Athletics look to win their fourth consecutive series since the All-Star break when they visit the American League West-leading Texas Rangers on Wednesday for the rubber match of their three-game set. After ending the first half of the season by splitting a four-game series at Houston, the Athletics took two of three from both Toronto and the Astros before going 3-1 against Tampa Bay to conclude their 10-game homestand.

Oakland dropped a 7-6 decision in the opener versus Texas before notching a 6-3 victory on Tuesday to remain one-half game ahead of the last-place Los Angeles Angels in the AL West. Texas struggled heading into the break, losing nine of 12, and did the same coming out as it began the second half by dropping six of seven before ending its 10-game road trip with a pair of victories at Kansas City. The Rangers were fortunate to maintain their 3 1/2-game division lead as second-place Houston also suffered a 6-3 loss (to the New York Yankees) on Tuesday. Top prospect Joey Gallo went deep after being recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Round Rock, where he belted 19 homers in 70 games this season.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (3-5, 4.61 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.12)

Manaea is coming off the best start of his brief career as he scattered five hits and struck out seven over eight scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Friday but settled for a no-decision. The 24-year-old native of Indiana has kept the opposition off the scoreboard in three of his five outings since returning from the disabled list and has yielded a total of two runs over 20 frames in his last three turns. Manaea made two starts against the Rangers earlier this season, notching a win at home on May 16 before settling for a no-decision at Texas on June 13.

When healthy, Darvish has been effective this season, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his five starts. The 29-year-old from Japan has lost both of his outings since returning from the disabled list despite giving up five runs - four earned - and registering 20 strikeouts over 10 1/3 innings. Darvish has struggled mightily against Oakland in his career, going 1-8 with a 4.94 ERA in 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. To make room on the roster for Gallo, the Rangers optioned OF Jared Hoying to Round Rock.

2. Oakland optioned C Matt McBride and RHP Daniel Mengden to Triple-A Nashville while activating C Stephen Vogt from the family medical leave list.

3. Texas designated veteran Kyle Lohse for assignment to clear a roster spot for fellow RHP Nick Martinez, who surrendered five runs and six hits - three homers - in four innings on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Athletics 2