Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers are among the American League's best offensive teams, but they are coming off a pair of putrid showings and a franchise first they would just as soon forget. The AL West-leading Rangers hope to rebound from consecutive shutout losses Monday when they begin a three-game set at home against the Oakland Athletics.
Texas (69-50) saw its division lead over surging Seattle shrink to 5 1/2 games following Sunday's 7-0 setback against Detroit, marking the first time the team was blanked in back-to-back games within a three-game series at Globe Life Park since the venue opened in 1994. Worse yet, the Rangers - fourth in the AL with 554 runs scored - have not crossed the plate in their last 21 innings after scoring eight times over the first five frames in Friday's series-opening win versus the Tigers. The Athletics concluded a 10-game homestand (4-6) with Sunday's 8-4 setback to Seattle but took two of three in Texas from July 25-27. Khris Davis, who went deep in each game against the Mariners over the weekend, is hitting .419 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs against the Rangers this season, including a two-homer, three-RBI effort in their last meeting.
TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Ross Detwiler (1-0, 2.13 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (7-8, 4.22)
Detwiler dazzled in his first big-league turn since May 14, 2015, in a win over Baltimore on Wednesday, holding the Orioles to six hits without a walk in a career-high eight scoreless frames. The victory was the Missouri native's first as a starter since May 10, 2013, and came nearly a month after he was acquired from Cleveland for cash considerations. Detwiler, who went 0-5 with a 7.12 ERA in 17 games (seven starts) with the Rangers last year before they released him, will face Texas for the first time.
Perez settled for a no-decision Wednesday versus Colorado, limiting the Rockies to one run on four hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Venezuelan is 6-1 with a 2.47 ERA in 12 home outings this season (1-7, 6.00 in 12 road turns) but must show better control, as he is tied for fifth in the majors with 60 walks. Perez is 1-1 in three starts versus the Athletics in 2016 and did not factor into the decision against them on July 25 after giving up five runs (three earned) across six frames.
1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre, who has 99 career homers at Globe Life Park, needs one more to pass Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken Jr. (431) and move into sole possession of 47th place on the all-time list.
2. Davis has 50 home runs and 116 RBIs over his last 162 games.
3. Perez has induced a MLB-high 31 ground-ball double plays this season, tied with C.J. Wilson for the most by a Texas pitcher in a single season.
PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Athletics 3