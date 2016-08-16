Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers became the first American League team to reach 70 victories, but the latest win came with a discouraging development. Right fielder Shin-Soo Choo might be finished for the season after fracturing his left forearm, and Texas will try to regroup when it hosts the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Choo is headed to the disabled list for the fourth time this season after former Texas pitcher Ross Detwiler plunked him with a pitch on Monday. Adrian Beltre smashed his 10th career grand slam in the 5-2 victory to give him 432 career homers - snapping a tie with Cal Ripken Jr. for sole possession of 47th place on the all-time list. The AL West-leading Rangers, who own the third-best record in the majors, have won seven of their last 10 games while Oakland has dropped three straight and four of its last five. The Athletics are struggling to score runs, having recorded three or fewer in eight of their last 11 contests.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Andrew Triggs (0-1, 5.50 ERA) vs. Rangers RHP Lucas Harrell (3-2, 4.20)

Triggs struggled in a loss to Baltimore on Thursday in his second major-league start. He gave up three runs and five hits in four innings against the Orioles after lasting only three-plus frames in his first turn against the Los Angeles Angels on June 18. Triggs has posted a 7.11 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 19 road innings this season.

Harrell is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA in three starts since being acquired from Atlanta. He struck out eight in six innings against Colorado in his last outing but was touched for six runs and nine hits in six innings of a no-decision. Harrell is 2-3 with a 9.55 ERA in eight career appearances (four starts) against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas C Jonathan Lucroy is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over his last three games after slugging six homers in his previous eight contests.

2. Oakland rookie 3B Ryon Healy homered Monday for third time in five games and has gone deep six times in 99 at-bats.

3. Choo, who is batting .247 in 45 games, previously had DL stints for calf, hamstring and back injuries.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Athletics 4