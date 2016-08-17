Preview: Athletics at Rangers

Yu Darvish has had career-long issues against the Oakland Athletics and will attempt to clear that hurdle when the Texas Rangers host the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday. Darvish is just 1-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 11 career starts against Oakland but fared well in a recent no-decision on July 27.

Darvish, who turned 30 on Tuesday, has lost eight consecutive decisions against Oakland but limited the Athletics to two runs and four hits in six innings last month in a game the Rangers lost 6-4. He will be looking to pitch American League West-leading Texas to its eighth victory in 11 games after the club scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to post a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Carlos Beltran went 4-for-5 with three RBIs - including a two-run tying single in the 10th - and Rougned Odor was hit by a pitch to force in the decisive run as Oakland fell for the fourth straight time and fifth in six games. Coco Crisp is 5-for-14 with a walk over his last three games and has fared well against Darvish, going 8-for-24 with a homer and two triples.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics LH Sean Manaea (4-7, 4.57 ERA) vs. Rangers RHP Yu Darvish (3-3, 2.77)

Manaea snapped a six-start winless drought when he gave up three runs and three hits in six innings against Seattle on Friday. He has posted a solid 2.84 ERA over his last seven turns and didn't walk a batter in the first four outings of that span. Manaea is 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA in three career starts against the Rangers and received a no-decision versus Darvish on July 27, when he gave up three runs and 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Darvish was 0-3 over a six-start span before giving up four runs - two earned - and five hits in 6 2/3 innings in a triumph over Detroit in his last turn. He has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven outings and has issued just three walks over 32 frames in his last five. Darvish is 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA in five home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers INF/OF Jurickson Profar was hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday and is 0-for-13 over his last four games.

2. Oakland 2B Jed Lowrie (left big toe) will have season-ending surgery and the club plans to promote highly regarded INF Chad Pinder from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

3. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo will undergo surgery on Wednesday to have a plate inserted into his broken left forearm.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Athletics 3