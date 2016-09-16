Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Oakland Athletics just annihilated Kansas City while sweeping a four-game set and look to continue their hot hitting when they visit the Texas Rangers on Friday for the opener of a three-game series. Oakland outscored Kansas City 43-12 and racked up 52 hits - including 20 for extra bases - while dealing a huge blow to the Royals' American League wild-card hopes.

The quartet of Marcus Semien (two homers, 10 RBIs), Khris Davis (two, eight), Ryon Healy (two, seven) and Stephen Vogt (one, seven) combined to drive in 32 runs in the assault of Kansas City. The Athletics will attempt to keep the offense clicking against the Rangers (87-60), who own the best record in the AL and have a magic number of eight to clinch the AL West crown. Texas' Cole Hamels has issued 11 walks over 12 innings in his last three starts and has handed out a career-high 72 free passes this season. "Whoever pitches in the game, you don't want to walk as many guys as I've walked," Hamels told reporters. "That's something that I've got to correct, because that's something that doesn't go over very well when you get to the postseason. Walks definitely come back to hurt you, and you can't give away those freebies."

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (10-10, 4.13 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (14-5, 3.24)

Graveman was torched for eight runs and 12 hits in five innings of a loss to Seattle in his last turn. The rough outing came after he posted a 1.24 ERA and allowed just 18 hits over 29 frames during a four-start stretch. Graveman is 1-1 with a 7.84 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in two career starts versus the Rangers but has experienced success against Carlos Beltran (1-for-9).

Hamels is winless in his last three starts and has posted an 11.25 ERA during that stretch but feels he's on the verge of a turnaround. "I'm pretty confident that things are going in the right direction, just with how my last bullpen (session) went," Hamels said. "It feels good, so I can say that things are smoother." Hamels is 1-1 with a 2.18 ERA in three career starts against Oakland, including a no-decision on May 17 in which he gave up four runs - three earned - and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have won 11 of their last 13 home games, and their 47-22 mark at Globe Life Park is second-best in the majors.

2. Oakland rookie 2B Joey Wendle recorded a season-best four hits and scored three runs in Thursday's 14-5 victory and finished 8-for-16 in the series against the Royals.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre, who is 12-for-30 with four homers during his seven-game hitting streak, is batting .342 with four homers and 11 RBIs versus the Athletics this season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Athletics 6