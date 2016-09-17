Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers look to take another step toward winning the American League West title when they host the Oakland Athletics on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game set. Texas cut its magic number to seven with a dramatic 7-6 victory in Friday's series opener and is 9 1/2 games ahead of second-place Seattle.

Jonathan Lucroy, who has made a big impact since joining the Rangers, delivered a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the opener. Lucroy is batting .297 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs in 36 games since being acquired from Milwaukee, and his 23 overall blasts represent a career best. Oakland appeared on its way to a fifth consecutive victory before closer Ryan Madson blew his seventh save in 37 opportunities. Khris Davis belted a two-run shot - his 38th of the season - giving him three homers and 10 RBIs over his last five games for the Athletics.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Raul Alcantara (0-1, 7.27 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.28)

Alcantara is making his third major-league start after one poor outing and one respectable performance. The 23-year-old lasted just three innings while being roughed up for five runs and five hits by the Los Angeles Angels in his big-league debut on Sept. 5 before bouncing back to allow two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 frames against the Mariners. Alcantara has struck out just four in 8 2/3 innings and served up one homer in each start.

Darvish is starting for the first time since Sept. 9 after the Rangers pushed his scheduled outing on Wednesday back three days. He pitched solidly in his last turn against the Angels despite settling for a no-decision after giving up one run and three hits while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Darvish defeated Oakland on Aug. 17, allowing two runs and eight hits in seven frames to improve to 2-8 with a 4.54 ERA in 12 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre extended his hitting streak to eight games and is batting .351 with five homers in September.

2. Oakland rookie 3B Ryon Healy has recorded five consecutive multi-hit performances and is 15-for-29 with three homers and nine RBIs during his seven-game hitting streak.

3. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo (forearm) has been cleared to swing a bat, but there still isn't a timetable for his return.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Athletics 3