Preview: Athletics at Rangers

After being swept in their season-opening three-game series against Cleveland, the Texas Rangers seek their first win of 2017 when they host the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Texas, the reigning American League West champions, will need better pitching performances after allowing 21 runs in the set versus the Indians.

Closer Sam Dyson was the main culprit, surrendering eight runs in two appearances while recording a total of three outs. The Rangers also will need to find a way to neutralize Khris Davis, who belted 10 of his career-high 42 home runs in the 2016 season series - the most by an opposing player in one campaign in Texas' history. Davis has gone deep twice already this year but was kept in the park during Oakland's 5-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Ryon Healy was not, however, as he belted a two-run shot during a four-run third inning - his second blast of the season - that helped the Athletics earn a split of the four-game series.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Raul Alcantara (2016: 1-3, 7.25 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (2016: 7-4, 5.07)

Alcantara was recalled in September and made his major-league debut against the Los Angeles Angels, suffering the loss after surrendering five runs in three innings. The 24-year-old Dominican allowed 18 runs in 22 1/3 frames over five starts and was tagged for nine home runs while recording only 14 strikeouts. Alcantara went 1-1 in two turns versus the Rangers, registering his only career win at Texas on Sept. 17 after yielding two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Griffin, who began his career with Oakland, will be making his first start against his former club. The 29-year-old Californian made 23 starts last year in his initial season with Texas after missing the previous two campaigns due to Tommy John surgery. Griffin went 3-0 in four outings last April and was unbeaten over his first nine turns before losing to Minnesota on July 10.

EXTRA BASES

1. The Rangers have gone 15-23 at home against the Athletics over the last four seasons.

2. Oakland RHP John Axford (shoulder), who is on the 10-day disabled list, will not throw for a week.

3. Texas traded LHP Andrew Faulkner to Baltimore for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Athletics 4