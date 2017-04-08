Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers attempt to make it two wins in a row after opening the season with a three-game losing streak as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Texas was swept at home by Cleveland before scoring eight times in the first two innings en route to a 10-5 triumph over Oakland in Friday's series opener.

Nomar Mazara is off to a tremendous start for the Rangers as he is batting .588 with two home runs and nine RBIs after recording three hits - including a grand slam - and driving in six runs Friday. The 21-year-old Dominican outfielder has recorded back-to-back three-hit performances after going 2-for-4 in each of his first two games of the year. Khris Davis appears to be intent on proving that last season was no fluke as he has belted three homers over his first five contests. The 29-year-old outfielder set career highs with 42 blasts and 102 RBIs in 2016 - his first campaign with Oakland after spending three years in the National League with Milwaukee.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (0-0, 5.68)

Graveman had a solid season debut on Opening Day against the Los Angeles Angels, picking up the victory after allowing two runs and striking out seven over six innings. The 26-year-old native of Alabama is looking to post his second win in two turns this season after needing 10 outings to hit the mark last year. Graveman made four career starts against the Rangers, going 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA.

Darvish also started the season opener for Texas but did not factor in the decision against Cleveland after yielding four runs in 6 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old from Japan also issued five walks, which was one shy of his career high. Darvish is 3-9 with a 4.64 ERA in 14 starts versus the Athletics but has won two of his last three turns against them, including an outing at Oakland in Sept. 24 in which he scattered two hits over seven scoreless frames.

EXTRA BASES

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre (calf), who turned 38 on Friday, has been taking batting practice but is not expected to be at full strength for several more weeks.

2. Texas 2B Rougned Odor hit safely in all four games this season and leads the team with three home runs.

3. Oakland hopes to have RHP Sonny Gray (lat strain) in the rotation by the end of the month after he threw his second bullpen session Friday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Athletics 3