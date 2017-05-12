Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers answered an offensive malaise in which they scored six runs during a three-game losing skid by erupting for 20 during their current three-game winning streak. The Rangers look to continue to swing loud bats on Friday when they begin their third three-game series of the season against the Oakland Athletics, with this one at Globe Life Park.

Mike Napoli concluded his two-homer performance versus San Diego with a three-run shot in the ninth inning of Thursday's 5-2 victory for Texas, which will bid to win four in a row for the first time since sweeping Kansas City from April 20-23. Napoli could use a jolt against the Athletics, as the 35-year-old is just 3-for-24 with 10 strikeouts in the season series. Strikeouts have been nothing new for Oakland's Khris Davis, who is riding a club-record streak for a non-pitcher by fanning at least once in 21 consecutive games. Davis did find time to make some actual contact with an RBI single in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, marking the Athletics' fourth win in five outings.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-2, 3.03 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Andrew Cashner (0-3, 2.63)

After working at least six innings in each of his previous four turns, Hahn allowed four runs for the second straight start and issued four walks in 3 2/3 frames of Saturday's no-decision versus Detroit. The 27-year-old has pitched well in a pair of six-inning outings against Texas this season, permitting two runs in a no-decision on April 7 before picking up his lone win 12 days later after yielding one run on two hits. Hahn has faced the Rangers on three other previous occasions, posting a 1-1 career mark with a 4.13 ERA.

Cashner's hard-luck season continued on Sunday as the 30-year-old received a no-decision despite allowing one run on four hits in six innings at Seattle. Cashner, who is still in search of his first win, permitted five earned runs over his last four outings and limited the opposition to a .208 batting average this season. He hasn't done himself any favors with his control, however, as he has walked 19 batters in 27 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso, who has seven homers in his last nine games, went deep on two occasions versus Texas this season.

2. Rangers CF Delino DeShields is hitless in his last 13 at-bats after recording five in his previous three.

3. Athletics C Josh Phegley is expected to be activated from the concussion disabled list for the series opener.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Athletics 3