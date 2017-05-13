Preview: Athletics at Rangers

A shut-down bullpen is a luxury for some clubs and is often what stands between playoff teams and the rest of the league, and the Oakland Athletics know that as well as any team. The Athletics will try to bounce back after watching the bullpen let a win slip away when they visit the Texas Rangers for the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Oakland took a 2-1 lead into the ninth inning on Friday before watching closer Santiago Casilla serve up four runs in the final frame, including a walk-off, three-run blast to Joey Gallo. The Athletics, who are a respectable 4-3 in one-run games and entered Friday with a bullpen ERA that ranked seventh in the American League, are missing left-hander Sean Doolittle (shoulder) from the back of the bullpen while keeping Ryan Madsen and his 1.35 ERA in a setup role. Any closer would have a hard time with the power in the Texas lineup, which produced walk-off three-run blasts in each of the last two games after Mike Napoli victimized the San Diego Padres on Thursday. Oakland will try to work its way out to a bigger lead on Saturday behind starter Sonny Gray, who opposes Rangers righty Nick Martinez.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, CSN California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Sonny Gray (0-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (0-2, 5.18)

Gray is making his third start of the season and looking for his first win after beginning the season on the disabled list with a strained lat. The Vanderbilt product went six innings in a loss at Minnesota in his first start but lasted just 4 2/3 innings against Detroit on Sunday while allowing four runs - one earned - and seven hits. Gray has had plenty of success against Texas in his career, posting an 8-3 record with a 2.51 ERA in 12 starts.

Martinez is trying to notch his first win as well and suffered a loss at San Diego on Monday while allowing four runs and eight hits in six innings. The 26-year-old posted quality starts in his first two outings after joining the rotation on April 22 but was lit up for seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings at Houston on May 3 before losing to the Padres. Martinez is 4-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 11 career games - seven starts - against Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers general manager Jon Daniels is reportedly in Japan scouting RHP/DH Shohei Otani.

2. Gallo is batting .203 but is second in the AL with 12 home runs.

3. Oakland LHP Sean Manaea (shoulder) is expected to come off the disabled list and start on Monday against Seattle.

PREDICTION: Athletics 6, Rangers 2