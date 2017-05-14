Preview: Athletics at Rangers

The Texas Rangers put their five-game winning streak on the line when they host the Oakland Athletics on Sunday for the finale of their three-game series. Texas has outscored its opponents 31-12 during its run, which includes a 6-5 triumph on Saturday.

Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara combined to go 4-for-8 with five RBIs in the Rangers' most recent victory, which gave the Rangers a 4-0 record on their eight-game homestand. Oakland is hoping to avoid a three-game sweep, as well as its sixth loss in seven road contests, as it comes off an 11-hit effort. Yonder Alonso continues to swing a hot bat for the Athletics as he went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs in Saturday's loss. The 30-year-old Cuban has hit eight of his 12 home runs and registered 15 of his 29 RBIs in 11 games this month.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California (Oakland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-2, 3.67 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (4-0, 2.45)

Graveman is winless in his last four starts despite allowing fewer than three runs in three of the outings. The 26-year-old native of Alabama settled for a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday after giving up two runs in seven innings. Graveman evened his career record versus the Rangers at 2-2 on April 8, when he yielded one run and two hits over seven frames at Texas en route to a victory.

Griffin has allowed a total of four earned runs while winning each of his last four starts - all on the road. The 29-year-old Californian is coming off the second shutout of his career and first since 2013, a four-hitter at San Diego on Tuesday in which he issued just one walk for the fourth straight outing. Griffin, who began his career with Oakland, is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two turns versus his former team this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics DH Ryon Healy has registered four two-hit performances in his last eight games.

2. Oakland OF Jaff Decker was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday - four days after being designated for assignment.

3. Texas RHP Tyson Ross (shoulder) is expected to throw 60 pitches in an extended spring-training game on Thursday after allowing a run and three hits while throwing 45 pitches over three innings in a contest on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Rangers 4