Athletics 9, Rangers 3: John Jaso drove in three runs and Yoenis Cespedes contributed a two-run double as visiting Oakland rolled past Texas.

Josh Reddick had three hits and Stephen Vogt joined Cespedes and Jaso in recording two hits apiece as the Athletics won for the fourth time in five games. Eric Sogard and Craig Gentry each scored twice for Oakland.

Scott Kazmir (12-3) allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings to move into a tie for most victories in the American League. Adam Rosales hit a two-run homer and Adrian Beltre added a solo shot for the Rangers, who lost for the 29th time in 35 games.

Jaso and Vogt had run-scoring singles and Cespedes bashed his two-bagger during a five-run second-inning uprising off Miles Mikolas (1-3), who allowed eight runs (seven earned) and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Rosales homered in the bottom of the second to get Texas on the board.

Sogard doubled in a run in the fifth and Jaso doubled in two later in the inning to make it 8-2. Reddick smacked a run-scoring single in the sixth and Beltre went deep for the Rangers in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics CF Coco Crisp (neck) was held out of the lineup for the second time in three games and could be headed to the disabled list. … Mikolas has allowed 20 earned runs and 28 hits in 13 2/3 innings over his three home starts. … Oakland activated INF Alberto Callaspo (hamstring) from the disabled list and optioned 1B Nate Freiman to Triple-A Sacramento.