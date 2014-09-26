Rangers 2, Athletics 1: Adrian Beltre delivered a walk-off home run as Texas continued to torment visiting Oakland.

Beltre came up with one out in the ninth inning and deposited an 0-1 slider from Luke Gregerson (5-5) just past the outstretched glove of Josh Reddick and over the wall in right to make a winner out of Neftali Feliz (2-1). Elvis Andrus added an RBI single for the Rangers, who have won five straight and 12 of the last 13.

Geovany Soto delivered the lone RBI for Oakland, which had its lead in the wild-card race trimmed to two games over Seattle with three to play. The Athletics are 0-4 against the bottom-dwelling Rangers in the last 10 days.

Soto came up with runners on the corners in the sixth and dropped a safety squeeze down the first base line to score Brandon Moss and give Oakland a 1-0 lead. Athletics starter Jason Hammel got two out in the bottom of the frame with a runner on second but Andrus flared a single to left and Leonys Martin just beat the throw from Moss to score the tying run.

Hammel was charged with one run on five hits while striking out five in six innings while Rangers starter Colby Lewis surrendered one run and six hits in seven frames. Texas has allowed a total of seven runs in the last five games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Beltre singled leading off the seventh inning to reach 2,600 hits for his career. ¦ Moss, who will undergo surgery in the offseason, has been dealing with a right hip injury since mid-May and sat out Wednesday after receiving a cortisone injection. ¦ Texas 2B Jurickson Profar, who has been sidelined for the whole season following shoulder surgery, had a platelet rich plasma injection in his shoulder after having his rehab shut down.