Athletics 6, Rangers 2
September 27, 2014 / 3:39 AM / 3 years ago

Athletics 6, Rangers 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Athletics 6, Rangers 2: Josh Reddick homered and had three RBIs as visiting Oakland defeated Texas to move closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Adam Dunn drove in two runs and Jed Lowrie had two hits and an RBI for the Athletics, who ended the Rangers’ five-game winning streak. Oakland’s victory reduced its magic number to one to clinch an American League wild-card spot.

Scott Kazmir (15-9) allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits in seven innings to break a four-game losing streak. Texas starter Nick Tepesch (5-11) gave up six runs (five earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Lowrie delivered a run-scoring double in the fifth to give Oakland a 4-1 lead and Reddick followed with a two-run single to right-center field. The Rangers pulled within 6-2 on Leonys Martin’s infield out in the bottom of the frame but could get no closer while losing for only the second time in 14 games.

Ryan Rua’s first-inning double gave Texas the early lead and Dunn’s two-run double to right in the third put Oakland on top. Reddick led off the fourth with his blast to right to make it 3-1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kazmir won for the first time since defeating Minnesota on Aug. 19. … Texas 2B Rougned Odor is 0-for-7 in the series. … Reddick’s homer was his first blast since Sept. 8.

