Athletics 7, Rangers 5

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Oakland A’s erased a five-run deficit with an eighth-inning explosion, rallying to beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 Friday night at Globe Life Park.

Both clubs came into the three-game series coming off awful Aprils. The A’s (10-14) got a leg up on their American League West Division rivals going into the second game of the set Tuesday night.

Oakland third baseman Brett Lawrie drove in the go-ahead runs with a two-run, two-out double into the right-field corner off Rangers closer Neftali Feliz. The A’s battered three members of the Texas bullpen in the eighth, scoring seven runs off six hits and two walks.

The seven runs were the most by Oakland in an inning this season.

First baseman Mark Canha got the rally started by sending the first pitch thrown by from Texas reliever Shawn Tolleson into the right-center field bullpen. Canha would end the uprising with a run-scoring single.

Tolleson gave up the first four runs with subsequent reliever Roman Mendez failing to get an out and giving up two more. Oakland right fielder Josh Reddick had a two-run single off loser Mendez (0-1) to get Oakland within 5-4.

Feliz came on with two out and runners at the corners. Lawrie worked a full count before fighting off a high fastball down the line to give Oakland their first lead.

Oakland reliever Dan Otero (2-1) picked up the win and closer Tyler Clippard pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Texas’ meltdown wasted a masterful performance by veteran starter Colby Lewis, who tossed six shutout innings and left with a 3-0 lead but didn’t get a decision. The 35-year-old right-hander struck out eight and allowed only two hits in his second quality start of the season –- both against Oakland.

Texas designated hitter Prince Fielder went deep for only the second time this season with a solo shot to center field in the fourth off Oakland starter Scott Kazmir. Texas first baseman Kyle Blanks, a member of the A’s last season, drilled a homer in the second.

The Rangers (7-15) set a season high with six extra-base hits.

Lewis set his season high for strikeouts with six when he got designated hitter Billy Butler looking for the second out of the fourth inning. He added two more in the fifth.

The last time Lewis had more than that was Aug. 16 when he struck out 10 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers, who came into the game with an American League-worst .210 batting average, gave Lewis some run support in the second inning when first baseman Kyle Blanks blasted a homer off Kazmir to left. It was the first hit for Blanks with the Rangers after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Texas had just one hit off Kazmir in their first meeting against him in April but surpassed that total on the Blanks homer and then tacked on two runs in the fifth.

Fielder led off the inning with a homer to straightaway center, his second home run of the year. The Rangers loaded the bases and got another run on a sacrifice fly from left fielder Jake Smolinski.

NOTES: The A’s are 0-8 during day games, the only major league team without a win in a day game, and they are tied for the most day losses in the majors with Minnesota. ... Texas went 7-14 last month, the club’s first losing April since 2010 (10-11). It was also the first time the Rangers won fewer than nine games in a full non-strike April since 1985 (7-12). It was also the second time in a span of 70 full months (beginning July 2003) for Texas to win fewer than nine games in a month (6-20 in July 2014). ... The A’s went 9-14 in April and their .391 winning percentage tied for sixth lowest in Oakland history during the first month of the season.