Athletics 7, Rangers 1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray worked out of a couple of jams and the Athletics’ offense did enough Sunday to nab the rubber match of the series finale against the Texas Rangers, 7-1 on Sunday.

Gray, who hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts against Texas, pitched seven scoreless innings Sunday to improve to 4-0 and lower his ERA to 1.67. He allowed just two hits, struck out a season-high 10 and worked around a career high seven walks and a hit batter.

He was also at his best when the A’s needed him to be and became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out at least 10, walk at least seven and not allow a run.

The Rangers had runners on the corners with no outs in the fourth but Gray got out of that frame unscathed and the Oakland offense rewarded him for his efforts in the fifth inning. Eric Sogard scored on an Elvis Andrus throwing error with two outs to put the A’s on top 1-0.

Oakland home run leader Stephen Vogt clubbed his fifth of the year an inning leader off right-hander Yovani Gallardo (2-4) to double the A’s lead.

Vogt wasn’t done either though as he added a three-run homer in the seventh inning. It was the second two-homer game of Vogt’s career as he also finished with four RBI. Josh Reddick added a homer in the ninth inning and finished the series with eight RBIs.

The Rangers haven’t won a series this year and are the only team in baseball without consecutive wins. They left 14 runners on base and were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

NOTES: Texas 1B Mitch Moreland (left elbow surgery) will travel with the team to Houston and plans will have the sutures removed from his elbow Monday or Tuesday and resume baseball activities. Moreland is expected to be ready to play when he is eligible to come off the DL May 13. ... Oakland recalled RHP Chad Smith from Triple-A Nashville and sent RHP Ryan Cook down. Cook was 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA for Oakland and allowed two hits and walked two in Saturday’s 8-7 loss to Texas. Smith had a 2.31 ERA in 11 appearances in Triple-A. .. Texas RHP Keone Kela picked up his first major league win in Saturday’s game but didn’t get the game ball. Kela pitched the top of the 10th but since the Rangers won the game in a walk-off fashion, the game-winning ball didn’t have any significance for him. ... Sunday’s game presented Oakland with a chance to end a string of struggles in day games in 2015. The A’s are 10-7 in night games but went into the series finale against the Rangers winless in eight day games.