Rangers 4, Athletics 0

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas right-hander Colby Lewis was perfect through seven innings Friday as the Rangers opened a 10-game homestand with a 4-0 victory over Oakland.

Lewis didn’t allow a baserunner until Oakland third baseman Danny Valencia lined a double to left on a 0-1 pitch to open the eighth inning.

It was the deepest a Texas starter had carried a perfect game since Yu Darvish went 8 2/3 perfect innings in a start against Houston on April 2, 2013.

Lewis (15-8) still finished with a complete-game two-hitter, striking out four and not allowing a walk.

Lewis was 0-3 in his last three starts and had allowed 23 hits in 15 2/3 innings in that span. He was far from that pitcher against the A’s as he needed just 69 pitches to get through seven innings and had a pair of stellar defensive plays behind him to keep his run at perfection going.

Centerfielder Delino DeShields charged in and made a diving catch on a sinking liner hit by Oakland right fielder Josh Reddick to end the first inning. Oakland first baseman Max Muncy opened the sixth with a liner to right that second baseman Rougned Odor made an over-the-shoulder catch on.

Texas, which had been shut out in its last two games, gave Lewis the only runs he’d need in the first inning against Oakland starter Jesse Chavez (7-15).

First baseman Mitch Moreland drilled a two-run double into the corner in right field in the first inning to spot Lewis a 2-0 lead. Odor followed that with a double to left to score Moreland.

It was all Lewis after that. The first Oakland hitter to get a three-ball count came with two outs in the sixth. But Lewis got Oakland catcher Josh Phegley to fly out to left. Lewis then fell behind shortstop Eric Sogard 3-0, but Sogard ended up flying out to right on a 3-1 pitch.

Lewis retired the first 15 Oakland batters he faced, needing just 46 pitches to get through five innings. He struck out two in the first five innings.

NOTES: Texas OF Josh Hamilton had surgery on his left knee Friday and had a small tear in his medial meniscus repaired. There is no timetable for his return. ... The Rangers officially recalled RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from Triple-A Round Rock. Gonzalez will start Sunday against Oakland. ... Oakland LHP Daniel Coulombe, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, will be the 29th pitcher used by the Athletics this season. That’s the most in club history. ... OF Delino DeShields was back in the starting lineup for the Rangers after missing three games with a mild left knee sprain. ... Texas RHP Roman Mendez, who was designated for assignment last week, was claimed off waivers by Boston. ... Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26 because of a sore shoulder, is now playing catch from 105 feet and likely will throw a bullpen soon. There’s still a chance he could make another start this season.