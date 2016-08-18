Desmond, Lucroy combine for 6 RBIs in Texas' 6-2 win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ian Desmond and Jonathan Lucroy each had three RBIs in the Texas Rangers' 6-2 victory over the Oakland A's on Wednesday night.

Desmond was 2-for-4 with a two-run single in the fifth inning and an RBI base hit in the Rangers' three-run seventh. Lucroy had a solo homer in the fourth and added a two-run double in the seventh that gave Yu Darvish breathing room in the finale of a three-game sweep of Oakland.

Darvish (4-3) allowed two runs, eight hits and a walk while striking out nine in seven innings. Between the Texas right-hander and relievers Jake Diekman and Matt Bush, Rangers pitchers struck out 13 Oakland hitters. Bush struck out the side in the ninth in a non-save appearance.

Elvis Andrus was 3-for-4 with two runs scored for Texas.

Oakland left-hander Sean Manaea (4-8) suffered the loss, giving up four runs and nine hits while striking out five in six innings.

Right-handed reliever Liam Hendricks gave up two runs, two hits and two walks (one intentional) in two-thirds of an inning in the seventh.

Darvish's only blemishes were solo home runs to Coco Crisp to lead off the game and Jake Smolinski that gave the A's a brief lead.

After Smolinski's smash, Darvish retired six straight before flirting with trouble in the seventh.

With runners on first and third with one out, the right-hander struck out Max Muncy and Crisp, who entered with a major-league leading .450 average with runners in scoring position.

Oakland left six on base. Texas left seven stranded.

Texas sent eight hitters to the plate in the seventh.

Andrus and Drew Stubbs opened with consecutive hits followed by a walk to Delino DeShields.

Desmond drove Hendricks' pitch to the opposite field to score Andrus.

After Carlos Beltran hit into a double play grounder to second (4-2-3), Oakland manager Bob Melvin brought in right-hander Daniel Coulombe and elected to intentionally walk Adrian Beltre.

Lucroy, the next hitter, drove a ball down the right-field line to score DeShields and Desmond.

Darvish left with a runner on second and no outs in the eighth. Jake Diekman left Danny Valencia stranded by retiring all three hitters he faced, including a strikeout of Khris Davis.

Crisp took Darvish's second offering of the game deep to right for his 11th home run of the season.

Darvish worked around consecutive two-out singles in the third before Lucroy evened the score with a solo home run in the fourth.

The Rangers got the better of an exchange of runs in the fifth. Smolinski, the first hitter in the top of the inning, hit the game's third solo homer to give the A's a new one-run lead, but Texas answered.

Desmond's two-run single scored Andrus and DeShields, the outfielder's fifth and sixth RBIs in his last eight games.

NOTES: Texas placed RHP Lucas Harrell (groin strain) on the 15-day DL and called up RHP Nick Martinez from Triple-A Round Rock. ... LHP Derrick Holland (60-day DL, shoulder) will likely make his return Tuesday or Wednesday against the Reds. ... Oakland placed INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf (left wrist sprain) was placed on the 15-day DL. The A's called up INF Chad Pinder from Triple-A Nashville and transferred Jed Lowrie (bunion) to the 60-day DL. ... Manager Bob Melvin said RHP Sonny Gray (right forearm strain) is feeling better and has started plyometrics.