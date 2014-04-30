A’s turn tables on Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A week after being swept by their American League West archrivals, the Oakland Athletics turned the tables on the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez.

The Athletics rebounded from a shutout loss to Perez a week ago by blistering the young lefty in a 9-3 victory Tuesday, Oakland’s second straight win over Texas.

Backup catcher Derek Norris and right fielder Josh Reddick each had three RBIs for the Athletics (17-10).

Norris was 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Reddick 1-for-4 with a two-run single in the Athletics’ decisive five-run fifth inning, all in support of left-hander Scott Kazmir (4-0).

Kazmir allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Perez (4-1), who suffered his first loss of the season, brought in a streak of 26 consecutive scoreless innings, including two straight shutouts, but he didn’t have it on Tuesday.

The A’s chased Perez early, touching him for eight runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

“We didn’t come out with the best approach” last week, said Norris, adding that the A’s stayed more patient on Tuesday, not biting on Perez’s specialty, balls in the zone.

“He’s a great groundball pitcher. We forced him up in the zone. We got the ball elevated, and got good swings and cashed in on some runs.”

Perez gave up five extra-base hits, walked three -- including one with the bases loaded in the fifth -- and struck out three.

The A’s broke open the game in the fifth, highlighted by Reddick’s two-run single, and three walks, including two with the bases loaded.

“My two-seam away just stayed up, and I missed a lot of pitches in the zone and up in the zone and they got hits,” Perez said. “They looked more aggressive tonight.”

Shortstop Elvis Andrus, first baseman Prince Fielder and right fielder Alex Rios had RBIs for the Rangers (15-12), who broke through with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo, in his first start in six games, reached base safely in all four at-bats with a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch to lead off the game for Texas.

”Oakland showed they’re a pretty good team,“ Choo said. ”Every hitter, one through nine, is consistent, patient in the batter’s box.

“They only swing at strikes. That’s a lot of stress to pitchers. They change games.”

Texas left seven on base. Most of those opportunities came in the bottom of the order.

“We’re just not clicking,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “We’re not getting many opportunities in the middle of the order.”

A’s right-hander Ryan Cook pitched two innings of scoreless relief and left-handers Fernando Ahbad and Sean Doolittle closed the door with an inning each and combined for three strikeouts among the seven hitters they faced.

Oakland used a double from Coco Crisp to lead off the game, a walk to Yoenis Cespedes and another double by Norris to score twice in the first and end Perez’s streak of consecutive scoreless innings.

The Athletics added single runs in both the second and third and opened up the game with a five-run fifth.

Oakland scored twice on bases-loaded walks issued by Perez and right-handed reliever Jason Frasor, and Reddick brought two more in with a single to right.

Frasor’s wild pitch plated Brandon Moss for Oakland’s ninth run.

“We got on him early,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Perez. “Typically with a good pitcher on a roll like that your best chance is to get on him early before he gets settled in.”

NOTES: Tuesday marked Rangers manager Ron Washington’s 62nd birthday. Washington is now 0-6 as a manager playing on his birthday. ... Oakland leads this series between AL West archrivals 24-20 since the start of the 2012 season. ... The Athletics clinched their 11th consecutive winning month, dating to June 2012. ... Down 9-1 in the fifth, Washington challenged umpire Laz Diaz’s call that Elvis Andrus’ line drive down the first-base line was foul. The call stood after a review that delayed the game 1:38.