Rangers offense wakes up in win over A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas -- One game doesn’t make a trend, but the Texas Rangers’ comeback victory on Saturday was a much-needed confidence boost to the league’s worst-hitting team.

Second baseman Rougned Odor’s walk-off single through a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded was the last of the Rangers’ 14-hit attack and scored Shin-Soo Choo to give Texas an 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics in 10 innings.

Choo, the right fielder who entered with a .107 average, had two hits, including a double to lead off the 10th and a three-run homer in the seventh that brought the Rangers back from a four-run deficit.

First baseman Kyle Blanks matched a career high with four hits and four RBIs, including a solo home run in the sixth for the Rangers (8-15), who entered the game with a major-league low .213 average.

Texas right-handed reliever Keone Kela (1-1) posted is first major-league victory, pitching a scoreless 10th. Oakland right-hander Ryan Cook (0-2) suffered the loss.

After giving up a double to Choo, Cook walked the next two batters he faced to load the bases for Odor with no outs.

”We encourage all of our guys when they get in [slumps] like this, don’t try to get it all back on one pitch, one swing or one at-bat,“ Texas manager Jeff Banister said. ”It’s impossible.

“It’s as simple as a one-pitch-at-a-time attitude.”

Third baseman Adrian Beltre and designated hitter Prince Fielder each had two hits. Beltre also had an RBI.

“We’re just one pitch away from everybody unleashing,” Texas starting pitcher Nick Martinez said. “It’s a great team win for us.”

Oakland right fielder Josh Reddick was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the Athletics’ four-run seventh inning.

Texas overcame a four-run deficit in the seventh with four runs in its half of the inning, three on Choo’s home run to right off Oakland left-handed reliever Fernando Ahbad, who entered to face the Rangers’ lefty.

Abad was charged with only one run, but he’s struggled, particularly against left-handed hitters. Batters are hitting better than .310 off him, but lefties have scorched him, hitting .438. On Friday, Abad gave up two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

“Fernando was terrific for us last year,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin. “He’s going through a tough stretch. You have to have faith in these guys and show confidence. He’s going through a horrible stretch here.”

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

Oakland right-hander Drew Pomeranz gave up three runs three runs and eight hits and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Martinez, a right-hander, gave up five runs and seven hits, though only two of the runs were earned. He struck out two and hit two batters. Martinez, who entered the game having given up only one earned run in 26 innings this season, saw his ERA rise to 0.84.

He was going along fine until the seventh, when things went haywire.

Oakland sent nine hitters to the plate in an inning that featured only three hits -- one by Rule 10.05 A5 on a ball that hit second base umpire Jerry Meals -- two errors and a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded that gave catcher Josh Phegley an RBI the hard way.

The uprising was capped by Reddick’s three-run blast to right.

The Rangers, though, clawed back in the their half of the inning, using Blanks’ third RBI and Choo’s three-run homer to tie the score, all with two outs.

”I have to tip my hat to the guys,“ Martinez said. ”So much fight ... never give up. We come to the ballpark every day trying to win. We’ve gotten off to a slow start.

“A game like today really shows what we’re made of. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Martinez escaped the first by giving up only one run after A’s center fielder Billy Burns and shortstop Marcus Semien opened the game with a single and double.

The Rangers erased their deficit with a run built off three consecutive two-out hits, the last Blanks’ run-scoring double that scored Fielder.

Beltre’s second base hit of the game scored Elvis Andrus with two outs in the third and put Texas up 2-1 with Martinez now having found a groove. Blanks’ home run off Pomeranz in the sixth increased the Rangers’ lead to 3-1.

“The key was the Blanks homer,” Melvin said. “If we can just keep it in the ballpark it might be a little different, but at the end of the day, we had a 7-3 lead and couldn’t hold it.”

NOTES: Texas OF Josh Hamilton took live batting practice for the first time Saturday at the Rangers’ spring training complex in Surprise, Ariz. A team spokesman said Hamilton is scheduled to play three innings in an extended spring game on Monday, though he will not play the outfield. ... Oakland recalled OF Billy Burns and RHP R.J. Alvarez from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, placed LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (shoulder strain) on the 15-day disabled list and designated OF Cody Ross for assignment. The A’s also claimed OF Alex Hassan, who had been designated for assignment by Texas last week. Hassan was optioned to Nashville. ... The Rangers hadn’t used the same batting order twice all season until using an identical lineup in consecutive games.