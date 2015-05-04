Gray effectively wild in A’s win vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Sonny Gray was historic in his effectively wild outing for the Oakland A’s Sunday against the Texas Rangers.

Gray pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings despite walking a career high seven batters in a 7-1 victory. Gray was able to do so by allowing just two hits and striking out 10.

Gray (4-0) became the first Oakland pitcher to strike out at least 10 and walk at least seven without allowing a run. He’s also the first major league pitcher to strike out at least 10, walk at least seven and pitch at least six scoreless innings since Russ Ortiz did it for San Francisco 15 years ago.

It figured that his strong outing came against the Rangers as Gray hasn’t allowed a run to Texas in his last three outings, accounting for 23 2/3 innings. The Rangers have just 10 hits against him in that span.

He was also at his best when the A’s needed him to be and became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out at least 10, walk at least seven and not allow a run.

“I was just kind of out there trying to making pitches,” Gray said. “I could kind of tell from the beginning that it was one of those days when you’re not going to have your best stuff and it’s going to be a battle all day long. That’s definitely what it was.”

The Rangers had runners on the corners with no outs in the fourth but Gray got out of that frame unscathed and the Oakland offense rewarded him for his efforts in the fifth inning. Eric Sogard scored on an Elvis Andrus throwing error with two outs to put the A’s on top 1-0.

Oakland home run leader Stephen Vogt clubbed his fifth of the year an inning leader off right-hander Yovani Gallardo (2-4) to double the A’s lead.

Vogt wasn’t done either though as he added a three-run homer in the seventh inning. It was the second two-homer game of Vogt’s career as he also finished with four RBI. Josh Reddick added a homer in the ninth inning and finished the series with eight RBIs.

While Vogt was one of the offensive catalysts he had no problem heaping praise on Gray.

“When Sonny doesn’t have anything, he’s still one of the best pitchers in baseball,” Vogt said. “He gets better when he gets in trouble.”

The Rangers haven’t won a series this year and are the only team in baseball without consecutive wins. They left 14 runners on base and were 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Texas manager Jeff Banister said those ugly numbers had a lot to do with Gray.

“Fourteen left in base is not how you draw it up but you also have to realize that the cat on the mount that started the game had something to do with it also,” Banister said. “He’s pretty good. He’s the real deal. He can pitch. When you face a guy like that you know it’s going to be a battle.”

Gallardo allowed just one earned run through six innings but gave up two more in the seventh after Vogt homered off Alex Claudio. Gallardo allowed three earned runs in his 6 2/3 innings. He also walked four.

“I was fighting with my command the whole game,” said Gallardo, whose 118 pitches were the most by a Texas pitcher this season. “The release point was just bouncing around. I couldn’t really find it. I was able to give us a chance.”

NOTES: Texas 1B Mitch Moreland (left elbow surgery) will travel with the team to Houston and plans will have the sutures removed from his elbow Monday or Tuesday and resume baseball activities. Moreland is expected to be ready to play when he is eligible to come off the DL May 13. ... Oakland recalled RHP Chad Smith from Triple-A Nashville and sent RHP Ryan Cook down. Cook was 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA for Oakland and allowed two hits and walked two in Saturday’s 8-7 loss to Texas. Smith had a 2.31 ERA in 11 appearances in Triple-A. He allowed the lone Texas run in the ninth inning Sunday.. Texas RHP Keone Kela picked up his first major league win in Saturday’s game but didn’t get the game ball. Kela pitched the top of the 10th but since the Rangers won the game in a walk-off fashion, the game-winning ball didn’t have any significance for him. ... Sunday’s win was the first for Oakland in a day game this season. The A’s had been 0-8 in day games.