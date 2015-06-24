A’s come back from deficit to beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Oakland Athletics rebounded from a three-run deficit to give starter Jesse Chavez a much-needed victory Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Texas.

The A’s downed the Rangers 8-6 at Globe Life Park for their third win in a row.

Chavez (4-6) won despite giving up a season-high five runs and working just five innings.

“Not only did we get him off the hook, we got him something he deserved,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “There were so many times that he was a guy left out there with no support with a team that can score some runs.”

The A’s continued their recent upturn against their American League West rivals by racking up 11 hits, including home runs from catcher Josh Phegley and left fielder Ben Zobrist. Oakland (32-41) has won seven of nine.

The Rangers (37-34) dropped three straight and are 4-7 against Oakland this season. It is Texas’ first three-game skid since mid-May.

The A’s rallied with four runs in the sixth to chase Texas starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who easily suffered the worst start of his rookie season. The righty gave up six runs after allowing just three in his first four starts.

“I was behind some hitters,” Gonzalez said. “Early on I was ahead, toward the end I was behind. Just missing spots. I left the ball down the middle and whenever that happens you get hit.”

Phegley’s two-out, two-run double to straight-away center was the final blow against Gonzalez. Shortstop Marcus Semien (3-for-4) put Oakland up 6-5 by greeting reliever Keone Kela with an RBI double to plate Phegley, who set a season high with three RBIs.

The outburst against Gonzalez (2-2) ended a club record streak of 17 games where Texas starters allowed three or fewer runs. The rookie’s struggles were a product of control.

“He wasn’t as sharp with his location as he’s had been,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “There were some pitches that he tried to get in tonight that moved out over the plate on him.”

Kela was touched up again in the seventh, as Zobrist launched a two-run home run to right to make it 8-5.

Texas added a run in the seventh on three consecutive two-out hits, but A’s reliever Fernando Rodriguez came on to record the final out and leave two Rangers in scoring position.

Four Oakland relievers allowed only one unearned run in four innings to pick up Chavez.

“Really nice for him,” Phegley said.

Drew Pomeranz worked 1 2/3 innings to earn his first career save, despite giving up a hit and issuing a walk.

Getting out of trouble is routine for Pomeranz.

“Even in high school I’d walk the bases loaded and strike out the side, I (kid) you not,” he said. “I don’t know what the deal is.”

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus opened the second inning with a double down the left field line off Oakland starter Jesse Chavez. Two batters later, Andrus trotted home on a passed ball by catcher Josh Phegley.

The A’s got that run back in their next at-bat with three consecutive two-out hits against Gonzalez. Semien scored on second baseman Eric Sogard’s bloop single to center, but the inning ended moments later as center fielder Billy Burns was caught in a rundown between second and third.

Oakland took its first lead, 2-1, in the fifth, as Phegley made up for his early gaffe. He cranked a solo home run -- his fourth of the season -- just out of the reach of center fielder Leonys Martin’s glove.

The lead didn’t last long, as the Rangers scored four in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-2. Texas strung together four straight hits to open the frame, with three going for extra bases, including second baseman Rougned Odor’s two-run homer to right. Third baseman Adrian Beltre hit a sacrifice fly, and Andrus added a two-out, run-scoring single that ricocheted off Chavez’s foot.

NOTES: The Rangers activated 3B Adrian Beltre from the disabled list before the game. He was sidelined with a sprained thumb. RHP Jon Edwards was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. ... Texas held a moment of silence before the game for Darryl Hamilton, who died Monday, reportedly a murder victim. He played for the Rangers in 1996. ... Former Rangers manager Ron Washington returned to Arlington for the first time as a member of the A’s coaching staff. Washington resigned from Texas late last season. ... Texas OF Josh Hamilton (hamstring) begins a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Frisco. ... Oakland C Stephen Vogt received a cortisone shot in his left elbow Sunday, and he could return to the lineup Wednesday.