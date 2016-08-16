Beltre, Rangers slam A's

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre gave the Texas Rangers offense the boost it needed Monday night.

Beltre's fifth-inning grand slam turned around a game for a Texas team that was coming off consecutive shutout losses as they rallied for a 5-2 victory over Oakland.

Texas, which came into the game on a 21-inning scoreless streak, saw that stretch extended to 24 by Oakland starter Ross Detwiler (1-1) as the A's built a 2-0 lead.

Elvis Andrus cut Oakland's advantage to 2-1 with an RBI single in the fourth inning before Beltre gave Texas the lead in the fifth.

A hit batter and two singles loaded the bases for Beltre, who blasted a homer off Detwiler into the stands in left. It was the 10th career grand slam for Beltre and his second with Texas.

"The whole game today was trying to find a way how to get back to our winning ways," Beltre said. "The last couple of games we haven't done that. Today we were trying to create some situations but make sure that we get the job done. And today was a better day than the last couple of days."

The Beltre slam was enough support for Martin Perez (8-8). The lefty gave up an unearned run in the first and a solo homer in the second but nothing else in his seven-inning outing. Perez struck out six, walked one and allowed five hits in picking up his first victory since June 26.

Perez went to his changeup, his best pitch, to snap an eight-start stretch in which he was 0-4.

"I used it (changeup) a lot," Perez said. "It's my best pitch and when you face a team like Oakland that's aggressive and likes to swing you have to use your best pitch and that happened with me tonight. I used my changeup in any count."

Matt Bush struck out two batters in a perfect eight, and Sam Dyson worked a scoreless ninth for his 27th save.

Not all the news was good for Texas, as leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo fractured his left forearm when he was hit by a Detwiler pitch to start the fifth-inning rally. He left the game, and the club will put him on the 15-day disabled list and recall outfielder Ryan Rua Tuesday.

Detwiler was charged with five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked four. Detwiler struggled with his command, walking four, and that set him up for trouble in the fifth as he faced Beltre.

"It's one of the last guys you want to face with the bases loaded," said Detwiler. "I think I got 2-0 real quick on him. It was another product of the bad count I put myself in. Any time you put guys on base you're asking guys to score."

Detwiler pitched eight shutout innings in his debut for Oakland last week and had that same look in the first three innings as the Rangers managed just two hits off him.

"He was cruising along nicely," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "Granted they made him throw some pitches in the fourth inning. I think he hits Choo with an 0-2 pitch and all the sudden it's base hit, base hit, grand slam. We have not seen him make pitches like that up to that point. I don't know if that rattled him a little bit. From the time he got here up until that point he was making pitches. For three or four batters he didn't."

Oakland got to Perez on a run-scoring single from Billy Butler, then made it 2-0 in the second on a solo blast by Ryon Healy, his sixth home run of the year.

Ian Desmond, Carlos Beltran and Rougned Odor had two hits apiece for Texas. Healy and Danny Valencia each collected a pair of hits for the A's.

NOTES: With their three-game series against first-place Texas, Oakland will leave Arlington having played a division leader 15 times in a 22-game stretch. ... OF Khris Davis is the first Oakland player to reach the 30-homer mark since Brandon Moss in 2013. ... RHP Andrew Triggs, who will start Tuesday's game, is in his eighth stint with Oakland this year. It is the most stints in one year in team history. ... LHP Ross Detwiler became the fifth former Texas pitcher to start against the Rangers this year. The Rangers improved to 5-1 in those games. ... The Rangers had used just one reliever in five August games before Monday. They did that five times in a 55-game stretch entering the month.